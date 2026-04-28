MetaShape Pharma Announces Presentations at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

New preclinical data on MS 001 in combination with semaglutide selected for ADA Late Breaking Poster Session and ePoster Theater

RIEHEN, BASEL, SWITZERLAND, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaShape Pharma AG (“MetaShape”, or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing a first-in-class oral, small-molecule metabolic reprogramming therapy to selectively drive fat loss while preserving muscle mass for the treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic disorders, today announced that new preclinical data from its latest study of MS 001 in combination with semaglutide will be presented at the 2026 Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), June 5–8, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

MetaShape’s abstract has been selected by the ADA for both the Late Breaking Poster Session and ePoster Theater presentation. It remains under embargo until Friday, June 5 at 6:30 pm CT, after which it will be published on the Diabetes® journal website.

About the Poster Presentations:

Abstract title:

‘Combination of Purine Nucleoside Phosphorylase Inhibitor, MS 001, with GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Semaglutide Induces Further Weight Loss while Supporting Muscle Health in Mice’

Presenting author:

Shanta Bantia, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, MetaShape Pharma AG

Late Breaking Poster Session:

• Category: 23-A Obesity – Animal

• Poster number: 3059-LB

• Date/Time: Sunday, June 7, 2026; 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

ePoster Theater:

• Category: Transformational Translational Research in Diabetes

• Date/Time: Monday, June 8, 2026; 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm



About MS 001

MS 001 (ulodesine hemiglutarate) is an oral inhibitor of purine nucleoside phosphorylase (“PNP”) currently in pre-IND development for the treatment of obesity and cardiometabolic disorders. MS 001 is a first-in-class small-molecule drug designed to work alongside GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as semaglutide, to improve the quality and durability of weight loss. In preclinical studies, low doses of MS 001 in combination with semaglutide, have been shown to activate energy-consuming processes in white adipose tissue, leading to increased thermogenesis and selective fat loss while preserving muscle mass in diet-induced obese (“DIO”) mice.

About MetaShape Pharma

MetaShape Pharma is a privately owned biopharmaceutical company founded in 2023 on a bold premise: metabolic dysfunction is a solvable problem, if we treat it at its root. The Company is developing first-in-class metabolic therapies designed to overcome the limitations of today’s GLP-1-based treatments. Its lead program, MS 001 (ulodesine hemiglutarate), is a preclinical-stage, oral small-molecule co-therapy that reprograms fat metabolism to enhance fat-selective weight loss, preserve muscle mass, and reduce weight regain, supporting more durable outcomes in obesity and cardiometabolic disease. Learn more at www.metashapepharma.com.



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