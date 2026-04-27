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The Business Research Company's Smart Grid Sensors (SGS) Market expected to expand to $6.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%.

Expected to grow to $6.45 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The smart grid sensors (SGS) market is rapidly evolving as the demand for more efficient, reliable, and intelligent power systems continues to rise. These sophisticated sensors play a crucial role in modernizing electrical grids by enhancing data collection and management, which supports the integration of renewable energy and smarter energy distribution. Below, we explore the market’s growth outlook, key drivers, regional dynamics, and the technological advancements shaping its future.

Expanding Market Size of the Smart Grid Sensors (SGS) Industry

The smart grid sensors market has experienced significant growth, with its valuation projected to increase from $3.03 billion in 2025 to $3.52 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This upward trend in recent years can be attributed to several factors including a heightened need for grid reliability, widespread adoption of voltage and current sensors, the growing demand for real-time grid monitoring, the proliferation of smart grid pilot programs, and the expanding use of renewable energy sources.

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Forecasted Growth and Emerging Trends in the Smart Grid Sensors Market

Looking ahead, the smart grid sensors market is expected to maintain strong momentum, reaching $6.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 16.4%. Key growth drivers during this period include the increasing deployment of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), the rising integration of AI-based energy management software, the expansion of predictive maintenance technologies, substantial investments in grid modernization efforts, and a growing emphasis on smart city projects. Noteworthy trends anticipated to shape the market include broader adoption of phasor measurement units (PMUs), enhanced deployment of smart energy meters, greater use of predictive maintenance platforms, advancement in fault detection and diagnostic solutions, and a stronger focus on installation, integration, and support services.

Understanding the Role of Smart Grid Sensors in Power Systems

Smart grid sensors are high-tech devices installed within electrical power systems to continuously monitor and relay key data related to grid performance such as voltage, current, frequency, temperature, and power quality. By providing real-time insights, these sensors empower utility operators to detect faults promptly, optimize energy distribution, improve grid reliability, and facilitate the seamless incorporation of renewable energy sources. Additionally, they support automation and intelligent decision-making, which are essential components of a responsive and efficient smart grid.

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Renewable Energy Adoption as a Key Catalyst for Smart Grid Sensors Market

One of the primary forces propelling the smart grid sensors market is the accelerating adoption of renewable energy sources. These sources, including solar, wind, and hydropower, generate electricity from sustainable resources, helping reduce carbon emissions and advance global energy transition goals. As governments and utility companies boost clean energy capacity to meet decarbonization targets while ensuring a stable power supply, smart grid sensors become indispensable. They enable real-time monitoring, fault detection, and sophisticated data analysis, which help grid operators manage the variability and intermittency of renewable power, optimize overall grid performance, and maintain system stability. For example, in May 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that renewable energy is expected to account for 24% of total U.S. electricity generation in 2025, up from 22% in 2024, highlighting the growing integration of renewables in the power mix and supporting the increasing demand for smart grid sensor technologies.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects for Smart Grid Sensors

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the smart grid sensors market, reflecting advanced infrastructure and strong policy support for grid modernization. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and significant investments in smart grid and energy management technologies. The market analysis covers important regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional developments.

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