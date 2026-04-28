C3 Health Appoints Nicole Cable as Chief People and Experience Officer

Nicole Cable, C3 Health Chief People & Experience Officer

Executive brings 20+ years of leadership in workforce transformation, patient experience, and culture design to support C3 Health’s next phase of growth.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- C3 Health is proud to announce the appointment of Nicole Cable as its Chief People and Experience Officer (CPEO), effective immediately. A nationally recognized leader in human experience and organizational culture, Ms. Cable joins C3 Health at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, bringing a dynamic blend of people strategy, unmatched patient experience expertise, and workforce transformation to the executive team.

In her new role, Ms. Cable will be responsible for driving enterprise-wide initiatives spanning provider and patient recruiting and retention, employee engagement, leadership development, organizational culture, and the overall human experience for both staff and the patients C3 Health serves. Her work will be central to shaping the internal culture and external experience that define C3 Health's mission.

Ms. Cable brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience at the intersection of healthcare, people operations, and experience design. She has held Chief Experience Officer roles at CareMax and InnovaCare Health, and most recently served as Chief People & Experience Officer at Blue Zones Health, where she led award-winning culture and service transformation initiatives while reimagining contact center operations and access models through the combined power of technology and empathy. Earlier in her career, she served as Corporate Director of Patient Experience at ChenMed, overseeing patient experience strategy across 53 clinical practices in eight states.

Ms. Cable's influence extends into national healthcare policy as Co-Chair for Endorsement & Maintenance at the Partnership for Quality Measurement, where she collaborates with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to shape the quality and experience standards that health systems across the country are held accountable to — bringing a rare policy perspective to her work at C3 Health.

A sought-after thought leader and published author, Ms. Cable has shared her expertise in Forbes, Health Affairs, Becker's Healthcare, and CX Network, and has spoken at national conferences, executive summits, and policy roundtables on the future of experience design and workforce engagement. She is a Certified Patient Experience Professional (CPXP), a Strategic Board Member of The Beryl Institute, a Contributing Writer for the Forbes Human Resources Council, Senior Executive HR Think Tank and is currently pursuing her PhD in Public Policy from Liberty University. She also serves as a Career Coach for the Executive MBA program at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

“Nicole’s rare ability to bridge people strategy with human-centered experience design makes her the ideal leader for this role. Her track record of transforming culture, elevating the voice of the patient, and delivering meaningful workforce engagement aligns perfectly with who we are and where we are headed. We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to the C3 Health family.”

— A.R. Weiler, Chief Executive Officer, C3 Health



Ms. Cable's appointment underscores C3 Health's ongoing commitment to investing in its people and delivering exceptional experiences at every touchpoint — for its employees, its partners, for patients, and the communities it serves.

For more information about C3 Health, visit

www.c3health.com

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