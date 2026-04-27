Lumo Wallet Launches July 1: Smart Crypto Payments with PulseAI and Zero-Fee POS

Join Lumo Wallet ahead of its July 1 launch—get early access via Discord & Telegram and experience PulseAI and zero-fee crypto POS.

WYOMING, WY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new era of crypto usability is set to begin. Lumo Wallet, a next-generation non-custodial crypto wallet and payments platform, has officially announced its public launch on July 1, 2026, introducing a powerful ecosystem designed to bring digital assets into everyday life.Built with a focus on simplicity, security, and real-world functionality, Lumo Wallet goes beyond traditional crypto wallets by enabling users not only to store their assets securely, but also to spend them seamlessly through an integrated payments experience.At its core, Lumo Wallet is a non-custodial application, meaning users retain full ownership and control of their funds at all times. Private keys are generated and stored directly on the user’s device, ensuring that Lumo never has access to user assets. This approach reflects a growing demand for financial sovereignty and transparency in the digital asset space.“Crypto has always promised financial freedom, but usability has been the missing piece,” said Thomas Rowlands, Founder & CEO of Lumo Wallet. “With Lumo, we’re building a platform where crypto can be used as easily as traditional money, without sacrificing control or security.”From Holding to Spending — Crypto Made PracticalLumo Wallet is designed to bridge the gap between digital assets and everyday payments. Users will be able to:• Store and manage crypto securely• Send and receive assets instantly• Top up a digital debit card using crypto• Spend globally via Apple Pay and Google Pay• Access integrated fiat on/off ramps within the appBy combining self-custody with real-world payment functionality, Lumo positions itself at the forefront of practical crypto adoption.Introducing PulseAI — A Smarter Way to Use CryptoA defining feature of Lumo Wallet is Lumo Pulse AI, the platform’s integrated artificial intelligence system designed to simplify crypto for everyone.At launch, PulseAI will be embedded directly into the app as an intelligent assistant, helping users:• Navigate the wallet with ease• Understand transactions and fees• Receive real-time guidance and support• Onboard quickly and confidentlyOver time, PulseAI will evolve into a powerful financial intelligence layer, offering personalized insights, spending analysis, smart recommendations, and AI-driven automation. This transforms Lumo Wallet from a simple tool into a smart financial companion.Built for Businesses — The Future of Crypto PaymentsAs Lumo Wallet prepares for its official launch on July 1, 2026, the company has also confirmed plans to introduce its own crypto Point-of-Sale (POS) devices in Q1 2027, enabling physical retailers to accept crypto payments in-store with instant confirmation and 0% fees on in-store crypto payments, offering a powerful alternative to traditional payment systems charging up to 4%.Lumo’s business ecosystem will include a dedicated dashboard, allowing merchants to manage transactions, track payments, and integrate crypto seamlessly into their operations.Early Access Now OpenLumo Wallet is inviting users to join its growing community ahead of launch.By joining the official Discord and Telegram groups, users will have the opportunity to:• Gain early access before public release• Participate in beta testing• Provide feedback to shape the product• Receive exclusive updates and rewards👉 Join the community:• Discord: https://discord.gg/nWFXgWng25 • Telegram: https://t.me/mylumoapp Early adopters will play a key role in the development and refinement of the Lumo ecosystem.A Secure, Non-Custodial FutureSecurity and user control remain at the core of Lumo Wallet’s design:• Private keys are generated and stored on-device• Users maintain full ownership of their funds• Lumo has no access to user assetsAll fiat-related services, including card issuance and on/off ramp transactions, are handled by regulated third-party providers, ensuring compliance while maintaining Lumo’s non-custodial architecture.Redefining Crypto for Everyday LifeLumo Wallet is building more than just a wallet — it is creating a complete crypto payments ecosystem. By combining secure self-custody, seamless spending, merchant tools, and artificial intelligence, Lumo is positioned to redefine how individuals and businesses interact with digital assets.With its official launch set for July 1, 2026, Lumo Wallet marks the beginning of a new phase in crypto adoption — one where crypto is not only held, but actively used.About Lumo WalletLumo Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet and payments platform designed to make digital assets usable in everyday life. By combining secure self-custody, integrated payments, AI-powered assistance, and merchant solutions, Lumo Wallet is redefining how people interact with crypto.Media ContactLumo Wallet LLC🌐 Website: https://mylumoapp.io 📩 Email: support@mylumoapp.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.