Singapore International Jewellery Expo Launches A New Brand Identity Ahead of its 2026 Edition

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE), owned and managed by IEG Asia Pte. Ltd., announced today its refreshed brand identity, marking a significant milestone for the show’s 2026 edition.As one of Asia’s leading luxury jewellery exhibitions, SIJE brings together more than 250 of the world’s most exceptional jewellers and watchmakers in one destination, for all visitors. The rebrand signals an exciting evolution for the event, which will take place from 9 to 12 July 2026 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.The transformation consists of a refreshed logo and an updated visual identity which includes brand colours and contemporary imagery; reflecting SIJE’s commitment to creating an inviting and discovery-driven experience for visitors and exhibitors alike. The refreshed logo showcases a modern font style with diamond iconography. SIJE’s new brand colour features a rich deep purple, chosen specifically for its significance to luxury and royalty.The new brand identity will be introduced across all of the show’s communications and fully integrated throughout both exhibitor and visitor journeys - from its marketing and digital platforms to the physical exhibition environment on show days.A New Chapter Rooted in DiscoveryThe rebrand is anchored in SIJE’s new brand manifesto, which places discovery, accessibility, connection and confidence at the heart of the show’s experience.Dr Ilaria Cicero, CEO of IEG Asia said, “Every meaningful discovery begins with a journey. At SIJE, that journey opens the door to the world’s finest jewellery and timepieces, brought together so visitors can explore, compare and choose with confidence - all in one comfortable and convenient destination, the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, located at Marina Bay Sands.”Over the last two decades, SIJE has welcomed collectors, connoisseurs, industry professionals, and luxury enthusiasts from across Asia and beyond. The refreshed identity reflects the show’s continued ambition to be Asia’s main destination where global craftsmanship meets a modern, curious audience who set out to unearth the new and trendy, beyond the regular retail brands.“This rebrand represents the next phase of our journey by creating a more contemporary, engaging and welcoming environment that reflects how today’s audiences explore and experience luxury,” added Dr Ilaria Cicero.A Reimagined Visitor ExperienceBeyond visual changes, the 2026 edition will also introduce a refreshed event programme and exhibition layout, designed to enhance exploration and create a more intuitive flow throughout the show.Visitors can expect:• A thoughtfully-curated showcase of international jewellery houses, independent watchmakers as well technological innovations and equipment;• Improved navigation and discovery zones within the exhibition including hospitality areas;• New programme elements that encourage deeper engagement with craftsmanship, design and innovation;• Enhanced use of digital platforms to better match buyers with exhibitors;• An extensive Visitor ‘Xperience’ programme including Singapore hotels, attractions and F&B deals that come with the SIJE entry badge.Luxury That Feels InvitingAt the heart of the new SIJE identity is a simple philosophy: new luxury should feel inviting not intimidating - a journey shaped by curiosity, guided by knowledge and enriched by choice.Whether a visitor travels across the globe or just across the city, each visitor’s arrival is marked by a purpose - a milestone, selecting a meaningful gift, or simply discovering something extraordinary. SIJE presents everyone access to what truly matters; connecting beauty, craftsmanship, and time well chosen - a journey to discover the world’s finest.-END-About Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE)Over the last two decades, the Singapore International Jewellery Expo (SIJE) has earned its reputation as Singapore's most prestigious and longest-running jewellery show, bringing together leading international jewellers, watchmakers, designers and collectors in one destination located in Marina Bay Sands Singapore. The show, built on Singapore’s invaluable reputation of stability and strength, has established itself implicitly as a trusted place for the discovery of exceptional craftsmanship, rare gemstones, fine timepieces and even technology advancements from trade and consumer customers from around the world.Details of SIJE 2026 EditionDates: Thursday, 9 July to Sunday, 12 July 2026Time: 11am to 8pm (9 July to 11 July)11am to 7.30pm (12 July)Opening ceremony on Thursday, 9 July 2026Venue: Level 1, Halls A to C, Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay SandsWebsite: www.sije.com.sg (registration is now open)Instagram: @sijexpoFacebook: @sijexpoTikTok: @sijexpoLinkedIn: @sijexpoAbout IEG AsiaIEG Asia Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), brings over 70 years of global expertise to Southeast Asia, organising trade shows, events, and congresses. In Singapore, IEG Asia concentrates on two pivotal sectors: Food & Beverage through SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia; Jewellery, Watches and Innovations through the Singapore International Jewellery Expo, positioning itself as a leader in creating impactful, experiential business platform for these industries, driving business growth and industry innovation.Media EnquiriesThe RainmakerNalini NaiduPrincipal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: (65) 9633 3198

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