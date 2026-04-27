Dappier Unveils 'Sponsored Conversations', Transforms Open Web Into AI-driven Media Channel for Advertisers & Publishers

Dappier - Make Money from AI

In early tests, Sponsored Conversation ads outperform traditional display ads by 5x

With Sponsored Conversations, Dappier unlocks a new surface for marketers to reach engaged consumers leveraging high-intent signals that no other medium can offer.” — Dan Goikhman, CEO, Dappier

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumer behavior rapidly shifts from browsing to asking questions in AI-native interfaces, Dappier today announced the launch of Sponsored Conversations, a groundbreaking new ad format. It allows brands to insert a customized brand AI agent directly into consumers' ongoing AI chat sessions, transforming high-intent discovery moments on the open-web into interactive brand conversations."AI conversations are a new media channel. Dappier is the infrastructure that powers and monetizes those conversations for the open-web," said Dan Goikhman, CEO of Dappier. "With Sponsored Conversations, Dappier unlocks a new surface for marketers to reach engaged consumers leveraging high-intent signals that no other medium can offer. Brands talk with consumers rather than interrupting them.”Talking With Consumers: The Miku Success StoryThe power of this new conversational advertising format is already delivering transformative results for brands. Miku, a premium baby monitor brand, partnered with Dappier to engage consumers in AI chat conversations.Initial testing confirmed that Sponsored Conversations aligned in high-intent consumer AI chat sessions significantly outperform interruptive ads while browsing and scrolling. When ads were placed within AI chat environments, Miku saw 3x higher response rates compared to similar web page placements. When those ads were further targeted with real-time conversational intent signals, performance improved an additional 4x. Most impressively, with Sponsored Conversation ads, Miku engaged consumers in conversations that averaged 2 minutes and 24 seconds, with half of conversations generating qualified leads.“By actively talking with parents, when they ask critical questions about baby care, Sponsored Conversations allow us to reach our audience with unparalleled relevance, natively guiding them from awareness to action," said Eric White, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Miku. “The ease with which Dappier transformed our content and creative into an effective brand AI agent and distributed it was impressive.”Seamless Programmatic Execution and Broad Ecosystem SupportSponsored Conversations allow marketers to launch AI-native campaigns effortlessly, leveraging their existing creative assets and digital advertising supply chain. Dappier converts a brand's creative into an AI agent in minutes, distributing it within AI chat sessions across Dappier's open-web publisher network. Programmatic execution via custom Deal IDs ensures immediate launch using current workflows and budgets.Leading Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs) like StackAdapt, Basis and Bedrock Platform are already on board to support Sponsored Conversations. “Sponsored Conversations represent an immediate on-ramp for our clients to explore advertising in AI-driven environments,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. “As an initial partner, the StackAdapt platform enables activation through familiar programmatic workflows, making it easy for clients to test and adopt."Sponsored Conversations also enjoy availability and support across Dappier's robust ecosystem of industry partners, including Magnite, PubMatic, Sovrn, GumGum and LiveRamp. With more partners slated to join, the industry is rapidly embracing Dappier's infrastructure to ensure publishers and marketers can participate in the shift to AI without surrendering to centralized platforms.Dianomi Partnership Brings Sponsored Conversations to Finance and BusinessThrough its partnership with Dianomi, Dappier is enabling Sponsored Conversations for the business and finance verticals, integrating its conversational AI infrastructure directly into Dianomi's global network of premium advertisers and over 250 publishers. "Financial decisions start with questions,” said Rupert Hodson, CEO of Dianomi. “AI is changing how those questions are asked, and we believe publishers and marketers will benefit from that shift with Sponsored Conversations."Media Companies Also Win by Monetizing AI ConversationsBy turning media companies' existing content into customized, ads-monetized AI agents, Dappier unlocks new revenue streams for them by giving marketers direct access to the highest-engagement, intent-driven moments in digital media. Sponsored Conversations are immediately available across Dappier’s network of AI agents on vertical publishers, including news, lifestyle, and finance sites. “We’ve already seen an impressive boost in user engagement and retention that Dappier’s AI experiences create for our sites,” said Doug Rogers, Digital Manager at Lilly Broadcasting. “With Sponsored Conversations, we can share that value with advertisers by creating AI sessions for them with consumers.”Availability and Getting StartedSponsored Conversations are immediately available across Dappier’s growing network of open-web publisher AI agents. Brands and agencies can execute campaigns now through their preferred programmatic platforms or directly with Dappier. To create customized brand AI agents in minutes and to start turning AI conversations into the next premium advertising channel, visit www. dappier.com/advertisers or contact hello@dappier.com.

Dappier introduces Sponsored Conversations, a new ad format for AI conversations

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