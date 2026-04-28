Promo Direct Launches Exclusive Curated Collection for National Nurses Week

Promo Direct unveils durable, high-utility gifts for Nurses Week, helping healthcare teams feel valued with practical, long-lasting essentials.

The company aimed to match recognition with nurses’ demanding work by focusing on quality, practical gifts that truly support their daily comfort and needs” — Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct has launched an exclusive curated collection specifically designed for National Nurses Week. The new lineup moves away from standard gift items to focus on high-utility promotional products that address the daily needs of nursing professionals. By prioritizing items that offer long-term practical value, the company is providing healthcare administrators with a more functional way to recognize their teams.

The collection features several promotional items aimed at supporting the long shifts and high-pressure environments typical of the healthcare field. Featured items include large-capacity insulated travel tumblers built for all-day temperature retention and rugged multi-compartment bags that help organize medical gear and personal essentials. The selection also incorporates professional apparel such as branded scrubs and lab coats, alongside wellness-focused tools like tactile customized stress relievers and recycled paper journals. Each product was chosen for its durability to ensure the gifts remain useful well beyond the week of the celebration.

Dave Sarro, CEO, Promo Direct: “The company wanted to provide recognition that matches the work ethic of the healthcare community. Nurses have incredibly demanding jobs and the items they receive should be able to keep up with that pace. Our team focused on quality and utility because a gift is much more meaningful when it actually helps someone get through their day more comfortably.”

This initiative offers a simplified way for hospitals and clinics to secure professional-grade gear for their staff. By focusing on industrial-grade hardware and sustainable materials, Promo Direct aims to help medical facilities provide their employees with a sense of genuine appreciation. The launch ensures that healthcare systems have access to a reliable inventory of gifts that reflect a high standard of professional respect.

About Promo Direct

Founded in 1991 by entrepreneur Dave Sarro, Promo Direct has grown into a leading distributor of promotional products and branded apparel in the United States. The company was built with the goal of helping organizations increase brand visibility through a vast range of customizable merchandise, including office essentials, tech accessories, drinkware, and specialized clothing.

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