RCR|HUB Launches Dedicated Revenue Cycle Management Job Board to Meet Surging CommUnity Demand

The RCR|HUB Job Board is now live, connecting Revenue Cycle talent, Providers, and Business Partners nationwide. RCR|HUB, Your RCM Online Resource

RCR|HUB launches a dedicated Revenue Cycle Job Board connecting Providers, Business Partners, and talent nationwide. Live now: rcrhub.com/jobboard

The need was clear. Existing external tools could not scale with the CommUnity. This platform was built by Revenue Cycle professionals, for Revenue Cycle professionals.” — Jena Eggert, CEO of RCR|HUB

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new platform is a purpose-built app designed to connect specialized talent with healthcare Providers and Business Partners across the United States.

Development of the dedicated platform was accelerated following a significant digital response earlier this month. The April 13, 2026 edition of RCM Connections, the bi-weekly newsletter from RCR|HUB, generated thousands of simultaneous visits from professionals seeking career opportunities. The volume of traffic overwhelmed the community-shared plugin previously used for career listings, signaling an immediate need for a stronger proprietary solution. “I knew it was time to move our RCM Job Board design from the whiteboard to development once we received thousands of hits from our April 13 newsletter, which took down a community-shared plugin,” said Jena Eggert, CEO of RCR|HUB.

“The need was clear. Existing external tools could not scale with the CommUnity. This platform was built by Revenue Cycle professionals, for Revenue Cycle professionals.”

Key Features of the RCR|HUB Job Board include:

• Exclusive Focus: Built specifically for healthcare Revenue Cycle roles including billing, coding, leadership, operations, analytics, patient access, and finance.

• Flat Fee Posting: Affordable $25 job postings, providing a lower-cost alternative to many traditional job boards.

• Built for Providers and Business Partners: Open to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, outsourcing firms, technology companies, and service organizations.

• Self-Service Admin Access: Employers can manage, edit, and monitor postings directly.

• Mobile Friendly Experience: Optimized for modern browsing across desktop and mobile devices.

• Strategic Visibility: Integrated into the broader RCR|HUB ecosystem serving thousands of healthcare organizations and Business Partners nationwide.

The Job Board is now live and accepting job postings from healthcare delivery organizations and Business Partner companies.

To explore opportunities or post a position, visit: https://rcrhub.com/jobboard

About RCR|HUB

RCR|HUB is a network and resource center serving the healthcare Revenue Cycle CommUnity. The platform connects Providers and Business Partners through directory listings, job opportunities, access to RFPs, content visibility, and industry resources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.