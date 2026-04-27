Perkins Strawberry Freshtival Returns With a New Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cold Brew

Guest favorite strawberry breakfast and bakery favorites return for a limited time

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strawberry Freshtival is back at Perkins Restaurant and Bakery , and sweeter than ever! The leading family-dining restaurant brand known for its homestyle meals, all day value, and iconic bakery, is celebrating the season with the return of its limited-time strawberry lineup, alongside a new sip-worthy addition, the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cold Brew. The berry-filled celebration returns starting April 29 at participating locations.“For nearly two decades, strawberries have been a signature part of the Perkins experience,” said Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. “We’re excited to welcome back Strawberry Freshtival and make it better than ever, giving guests even more ways to enjoy the flavors of the season.”This year’s Strawberry Freshtival features the return of fan-favorite bakery classics, including Strawberry Pie, Strawberry Muffins, and Strawberry Crispers. All are handcrafted fresh daily in the Perkins in-restaurant bakeries.Strawberry Pancakes return to satisfy sweet cravings any time of day. Guests can also pair their meal with a refreshing Strawberry Lemonade.New this year, Perkins is expanding its recently launched cold brew lineup with the Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cold Brew. This indulgent new beverage blends rich chocolate and sweet strawberry flavors into a refreshing, dessert-inspired sip. The specialty cold brew is available exclusively during Strawberry Freshtival.Guests can enjoy the perks of great taste by joining the Perkins e-Club . Members receive 20% off their next visit just for signing up, along with exclusive offers delivered straight to their inbox. For more information about Perkins, including locations and menu, visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com About Perkins Restaurant & BakeryPerkins Restaurant & Bakery has been a beloved family dining destination for more than 65 years, known for its all-day breakfast, hearty meals, and fresh-baked pies made daily. Perkins serves up American classics of yesterday that meet the tastes of guests today, generously portioned and priced just right. With locations across the U.S. and Canada, Perkins continues to serve up classic comfort food and moments that matter.

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