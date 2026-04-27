Franc Vila Announces New Positioning Under the Bakkoura Dynasty Franc Vila Announces New Positioning Under the Bakkoura Dynasty

Swiss watchmaker Franc Vila unveils the Sovereign Living Form — a bold new philosophy rooted in nature's geometry, under the Bakkoura Dynasty.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franc Vila , the Swiss luxury watch brand now led by the Bakkoura Dynasty, announces a new positioning that redefines its vision of design and development. After a long phase during which its philosophy was centered on the symbol of infinity, the brand now moves toward a deeper and bolder concept: the Sovereign Living Form.The Living Form PhilosophyThis new principle stems from a simple premise: form follows meaning. It is not a stylistic choice or a marketing direction — it is a fundamental shift in how the brand understands the act of creation itself.The Sovereign Living Form is a natural evolution of the approaches manifested in the works of the great masters who placed organic truth above convention. Zaha Hadid gave the world fluid organic lines and the rejection of rigid angles. Philippe Starck elevated the primacy of form over function. Frank Lloyd Wright and Antoni Gaudí pursued organic architecture and the seamless integration of nature into structure. What united them was the belief that the most compelling forms are not invented — they are discovered.According to this understanding, form is not the result of a design decision, but a truth that pre-exists in nature. Franc Vila's mission is to translate this truth into the world of watchmaking, free from any commercial or marketing considerations. In an industry where aesthetics are too often dictated by trends and sales cycles, this represents a rare and deliberate act of independence.The SymbolThe inverted figure eight — the brand's central symbol — is not merely a visual signature, but the DNA of the Sovereign Living Form that distinguishes the face of every living being. It is not a new golden ratio, but an existential geometry that manifests across all levels of nature: in the structure of cells, in the movement of celestial bodies, in the contours of the human face.This geometry is not imposed onto the watch. It emerges from it. Every bridge, every curve, every surface in a Franc Vila timepiece is a direct expression of this underlying form — making each watch not a designed object, but a recognized one.Just BecauseThe new positioning's motto is Just Because — a phrase that expresses the refusal to justify a choice. True luxury does not explain itself. It simply exists.In a world saturated with justifications, data, and performance metrics, Just Because is a philosophical stance. It is the assertion that beauty, rarity, and meaning require no approval. For Franc Vila, this is not a slogan — it is the operating principle behind every creative decision the brand makes."The Sovereign Living Form is not a concept we invented," said Jihad Bakkoura , founder of the Bakkoura Dynasty. "It is a truth we recognized — one that was always there, waiting to be translated into watchmaking. Just Because is how we answer every question about why. Because it is true. Because it exists. That is enough."Priority Markets and Future DevelopmentFranc Vila places the Gulf countries at the forefront of its strategy, as a preliminary step toward horizontal diversification and the launch of new collections. The region's appreciation for craftsmanship, rarity, and philosophical depth makes it a natural home for the brand's new direction.Three new lines are in development, each rooted in the principles of the Sovereign Living Form. The Don watch collection represents a bold extension of the brand's watchmaking language into new formal territory. The New Icon is a jewelry line that applies the same geometric philosophy to wearable objects beyond the wrist. And a fragrance collection — details of which remain closely held — introduces a concept described by the brand as never before seen in the world of perfumery.The brand currently maintains a global online presence alongside physical locations in Spain, Italy, Dubai, and Russia. Future boutiques will open in Japan, China, and North African countries. These will not function as conventional retail spaces — they will operate as museum-stores, open by prior appointment only, treating each visit as a singular experience rather than a transaction.Design and ProductionFranc Vila's approach to manufacturing is as uncompromising as its philosophy. Since 2004, the brand has relied on a multi-level dial structure visually separate from the movement, giving each watch a floating, suspended volume effect that is immediately recognizable and technically demanding to achieve.The brand develops its own proprietary materials. Neoralite is a high-tech, lightweight, and durable polymer developed specifically for Franc Vila. Lightnium is an aluminum-lithium alloy that combines structural integrity with exceptional lightness — both materials reflecting the brand's commitment to innovation at every level of production.In 2022, Franc Vila introduced its in-house Caliber FVF1 — a hand-wound movement with a tourbillon, featuring bridges designed according to the geometry of the figure eight. It is a movement that does not merely power the watch. It embodies the philosophy behind it.Annual production ranges between only four and ten timepieces. This is not a limitation — it is a choice. Each watch is an individual object, conceived and executed with a level of attention that mass production renders impossible.About Bakkoura DynastyBakkoura Dynasty is the owning and managing company of a diverse group of high-end businesses, projects, and brands that reflect innovative, luxurious, and avant-garde ideas. Bakkoura takes innovation and development as the foundation for advancing its projects and experiences. Among these are luxury Swiss watch brands Bakkoura and Franc Vila — combining exceptional precision, refined design, and a philosophical approach to time, offering watches that blend luxury, innovation, values, and unprecedented ideas. The founder and owner, entrepreneur Jihad Bakkoura, has over 20 years of experience in the world of luxury watches.

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