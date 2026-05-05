Baterias Moura wins BCI’s 2026 Amplify Award for Industry Leadership

Battery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry and is the premier authority on energy storage solutions. The BCI Amplify Award recognizes highly effective and top-rated campaigns, programs or communications that serve to inform, educate and promote the battery industry.

Video campaign for Brazil recycling facility highlights shared values of BCI and the battery industry

Moura has a powerful story that is worth sharing with the rest of the world, and we’re proud to honor their campaign that illustrates the shared values of the battery industry.” — BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baterias Moura has won the 2026 Amplify Award for Industry Leadership from Battery Council International (BCI) for its video campaign highlighting the company’s support for its workers, its community, and a circular economy for lead batteries.Moura, a battery manufacturer with more than 90 distributors across South America, produced a video highlighting its new Recycling and Metals Unit in Pernambuco, Brazil. The campaign introduced a new industrial facility by focusing on why battery recycling is essential to a secure and circular energy future, and reinforced Moura’s position as a trusted partner in the communities it serves.View the full video submission from Baterias Moura at https://youtu.be/qvxP1FFbdDQ “Moura has been a valued BCI member for decades, and we have been incredibly impressed with their growth and success in Latin America,” said BCI President and Executive Director Roger Miksad. “Moura has a powerful story that is worth sharing with the rest of the world, and we’re proud to honor their campaign that illustrates the shared values of the battery industry.”The video campaign placed recycling at the center of an agenda that unites industrial development with environmental preservation. By making the step‑by‑step recycling process and lead recovery visible, Moura’s video highlighted how this approach reduces pressure on raw‑material extraction, lowers emissions, and strengthens more resilient value chains that are fully aligned with global best practices.“The arrival of our Recycling and Metals Unit reflects much of what Moura stands for. We have always believed in doing things right, with full process control, and above all with responsibility at every stage. That is why, more than 40 years ago, we chose to develop our own reverse logistics system, ensuring safety, efficiency, and continuous learning over the years. More than recycling batteries, we have built a complete, end‑to‑end system that sustains the competitiveness of our business and reinforces our commitment to the future,” highlights Antonio Júnior, general director of Baterias Moura.“When the challenge arose to show, in a short period of time, the importance of our new Recycling and Metals Unit, we chose a simple and authentic path: telling this story through the people who make it happen. At the same time, we brought to the forefront the relevance of the circular economy for Moura, for the ecosystem of which we are part, and for the planet. The video shows how communication can go beyond promotion, acting as a connector and a builder of image and reputation, always having human stories and our culture as the guiding threads of our institutional narrative. These are what truly sustain and bring life to our company’s processes,” says Andréa Lyra, Director of Marketing, Products, and Institutional Communication at Moura.Founded in 2022, Battery Council International annually presents the BCI Amplify Awards in recognition of a highly effective and top-rated internal or external campaign, program or communication that serves to inform, educate and promote battery products, components, services or the industry as a whole.About Battery Council InternationalBattery Council International (BCI) is the leading trade association representing the global battery industry. Founded in 1924, BCI advocates and educates on behalf of battery manufacturers and recyclers, marketers and retailers, suppliers of raw materials and equipment, and battery distributors. With a unified voice, BCI conveys an industry-wide commitment to sustainability, safety, and science. BCI unites stakeholders across the battery industry to promote education, science, and advocacy efforts to support the next generation of energy storage solutions. Learn more at https://batterycouncil.org/ About Baterias MouraWith nearly 70 years of history, Moura has established itself as the largest production hub for batteries and energy storage solutions in South America, playing a relevant role in the development of mobility, infrastructure, and energy security in the region. The company produces approximately 12 million batteries per year, serving light and heavy vehicles, as well as critical systems for telecommunications, data centers, and industrial applications.Present in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay, with a network of more than 90 distributors, Moura ensures capillarity, customer proximity, and logistical efficiency within an integrated value chain. It operates eight industrial plants, employs more than 7,000 people, and maintains continuous investments in industrial expansion, innovation, and infrastructure, guided by a sustainable growth strategy based on sustainability practices and the Circular Economy.

View the full video submission from Baterias Moura

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