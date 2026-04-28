Farmer Boys Celebrates Opening of New Cathedral City Location

Cathedral City Exterior Fresh, Never Frozen Beef Patties

Farm-Fresh Chain Known for its Award-Winning Burgers and Hand-Chopped Salads Advances Expansion in Coachella Valley with First New Location Since 2004

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmer Boys , the Southern California-based fast-casual concept known for its award-winning burgers, hand-chopped salads, specialty sandwiches, and all-day breakfast, has officially opened a new restaurant in Cathedral City. This marks the first new Farmer Boys location in the Coachella Valley in more than 20 years, following its last opening in Indio in 2004, making this a significant milestone as the brand looks to grow its presence in the area.“This is my fourth Farmer Boys franchise, and I’m thrilled to bring the brand to Cathedral City, a market that has been ready for another Farmer Boys location for years,” said Dilip Bhavnani, franchisee of the Cathedral City restaurant. “Opening here is about more than expanding our footprint. It’s an opportunity to create jobs, connect with the community, and introduce more guests to flavorful food made fresh and cooked to order.”Located at 68895 E. Palm Canyon Drive , the restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers dine-in, drive-thru, and online ordering. Bhavnani now owns and operates four Farmer Boys locations across Southern California, including restaurants in Chino (Central Ave.), Huntington Beach (Edinger Ave.), and Pomona (N. Garey Ave.), reflecting his continued investment in growing the brand in key markets.“Dilip has been an outstanding partner in bringing our farm-fresh food and welcoming hospitality to new communities, and we’re excited to have him lead Farmer Boys’ debut in Cathedral City,” said John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development at Farmer Boys. “The Coachella Valley has long been an important region for Farmer Boys, and this opening marks an exciting step in expanding our presence in the region. We see strong opportunity for continued growth in this market and are actively seeking sites throughout the area.”Farmer Boys is actively expanding its footprint across California, Arizona, and Nevada, targeting markets with strong demographics, high brand awareness, and favorable real estate opportunities. The Cathedral City opening highlights the brand’s commitment to strategic, franchise-driven growth in both existing and new regions.To discuss potential franchising opportunities with Farmer Boys, contact John Lucas, vice president of brand and franchise development, at Jlucas@farmerboys.com or visit www.farmerboys.com/franchising To learn more about Farmer Boys, view the menu, or find a location, visit www.farmerboys.com and follow @FarmerBoysFood on Instagram and Facebook, and @FarmerBoys on X. Guests are also encouraged to download the Very Important Farmer (VIF) app to access exclusive offers, birthday rewards, and updates on new menu item launches. Farmer Boys’ VIF app is available in the App Store and Google Play.About Farmer BoysFor 45 years, Farmer Boyshas established a reputation as the leading farm-to-table fast casual restaurant chain serving award-winning burgers and all-day breakfast, stacked sandwiches, hand-chopped salads, and signature hand-breaded zucchini sticks and colossal onion rings™. With fresh produce delivered to each restaurant every morning, Farmer Boys ensures the highest quality ingredients and the best possible flavor in every meal. Farmer Boys is annually recognized with ‘Best Of’ food awards, voted by consumers who value generous portions of farm fresh food at a fair price. The burger concept has also been recognized by notable industry publications, including being named #10 in 2025’s Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers awards. Farmer Boys currently operates restaurants in California, Nevada, and Arizona and has supported children’s hospitals and related charitable initiatives within these communities, raising more than $1.6 million to date.****

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