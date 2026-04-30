Driving the Global Food Revolution: Japan’s Cutting-Edge Food Processing Technology Takes Center Stage

FOOMA JAPAN 2026 FOOMA JAPAN 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOOMA JAPAN 2026 to Showcase Next-Generation Solutions Shaping the Future of Food Processing and Global Quality Standards

The Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (FOOMA) will host FOOMA JAPAN 2026, one of the world's largest comprehensive food processing exhibitions, from June 2 to 5, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. Under the theme "The Shift is On," the event will feature a record 1,025 exhibitors and over 7,000 products, presenting a concrete vision for the future of the food industry, and feature an “Innovation Program” focused on automation, digital transformation (DX), and robotics.

As the global popularity of Japanese cuisine continues to expand, replicating authentic taste and quality remains a significant challenge for international food manufactures. Japanese food processing technology offers a definitive solution to this issue through its specialized ability to handle wide-variety, low-volume production while maintaining delicate textures and presentation. These technologies provide long-term value by improving safety, yield, and operational stability through manpower-saving automation. Adoption of these systems is particularly accelerating in the Asian market. By implementing Japanese automated equipment, local food manufacturers and food service companies are simultaneously achieving manpower-saving and quality standardization, enabling them to expand production capacity while adhering to specific Japanese quality standards.

About FOOMA JAPAN 2026

The exhibition covers 21 diverse categories, providing a comprehensive assembly of all technologies required for modern food processing facilities. Exhibits will range from uniquely Japanese specialized machinery, such as sushi and rice ball (onigiri) processing machines and bento box assembly systems, alongside advanced freezing technologies and AI-driven foreign matter detection systems designed for labor efficiency.

Leading Asian exhibitors include a Taiwanese snack machinery maker (65+ countries), South Korean agricultural and meat firms (100 countries), and Indian ice cream system manufacturers. Alongside Japanese precision engineering, they provide advanced solutions for global food processing challenges.

A Global Information desk and export-exhibitor maps will support international visitors.

Event Outline

• Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 2–5, 2026

• Venue: Tokyo Big Sight

• Organizer: The Japan Food Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (FOOMA)

• Official Website: https://www.foomajapan.jp/int/

• Official Web Magazine: https://foomajapanplus.jp/

• FOOMA JAPAN social media: https://linktr.ee/foomajapan

FOOMA JAPAN 2026 showcases the essential technology for globalizing Japanese cuisine, welcoming international industry professionals to explore the industry's cutting edge.

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