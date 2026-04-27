NeosLegal maps the UAE’s definitive 2026 RWA framework, the world’s first to formally separate RWA tokens from security tokens in law.

The single most important thing founders need to know about the UAE in 2026 is this: we are the only major jurisdiction on earth that has formally separated RWA tokens from security tokens in law.” — Irina Heaver, UAE Crypto Lawyer, Founder of NeosLegal

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE's first crypto-native law firm releases the definitive 2026 legal and regulatory guide to real-world asset tokenisation, covering five regulators, eight licensed activities, and five licensing pathways, to coincide with its support of RWA Summit Dubai – Leaders Only Edition.In the past 18 months the UAE has become the only jurisdiction on earth with a complete, operational, multi-regulator framework for real-world asset tokenisation. Today NeosLegal, the UAE's first crypto-native law firm and 2025 Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year, releases the definitive map of that framework, and announces its support of RWA Summit Dubai – Leaders Only Edition, held at the DMCC Crypto Centre and convening 500+ CEO-level leaders from traditional finance, virtual assets, regulators, and corporates.The publication, RWA Tokenisation in the UAE: The Complete Legal & Regulatory Guide (2026) , is freely available to all summit attendees and the wider industry from today.What's actually new in 2026The guide is the first single resource to consolidate the regulatory milestones that have, in the last 12 months alone, repositioned the UAE ahead of every comparable jurisdiction:• CMA Decision No. 4/R.M/2026. The most comprehensive federal VASP framework the UAE has ever produced, governing eight licensed virtual asset activities and introducing federal-level broker and exchange licensing for tokenised assets across all seven emirates.• VARA's Asset-Referenced Virtual Asset (ARVA) framework. Dubai's dedicated regulatory category purpose-built for RWA tokens, with defined capital, custody, disclosure, and audit standards.• SCA Resolution 15/Chairman/2025. The formal integration of tokenised securities and commodity contracts into UAE federal capital markets law, treating them as legally equivalent to traditional financial instruments.• DIFC Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox. DFSA's 2025 pathway for piloting tokenised equities, sukuk, and fund units under temporary regulatory relief.• ADGM/FSRA's mature digital securities framework, operational since 2018 and now harmonised within a coordinated national architecture.• Five distinct licensing pathways for RWA tokenisation in Dubai, from full ARVA Issuance to the Sponsored Regime, calibrated to different risk profiles, asset types, and capital constraints.A regulatory distinction unique to the UAE"The single most important thing founders need to understand about the UAE in 2026 is this: we are the only major jurisdiction on earth that has formally separated RWA tokens from security tokens in law," said Irina Heaver , UAE Crypto Lawyer, Founder of NeosLegal, and named by Lexology as the Recommended UAE Blockchain Lawyer. "That separation is not academic. It changes which regulator governs you, what licence you need, what your capital requirements look like, and how fast you can get to market. Get it wrong and you spend nine months in the wrong queue."The guide draws on NeosLegal's record of structuring 300+ blockchain and Web3 projects since 2016, the firm's direct work with regulators across the Middle East and Central Asia, and its position as one of the few legal teams to have contributed to the drafting of virtual asset laws."Dubai is becoming the default jurisdiction for serious RWA builders," Heaver added. "But every week we still see seven-figure projects walk into the wrong regulator with the wrong structure. This guide exists so that stops happening."About RWA Summit Dubai – Leaders Only EditionCo-hosted by UVECON.VC, RWALabs.ae , NewTribe Capital, and NeosLegal, RWA Summit Dubai – Leaders Only Edition follows the success of RWA Summit Hong Kong in February 2026. The Dubai edition is curated for 500+ CEO-level attendees representing asset owners, regulators, capital allocators, exchanges, and institutional issuers shaping the next phase of the RWA tokenisation industry.About NeosLegalFounded in 2016 by Irina Heaver, NeosLegal is the UAE's first crypto-native law firm. The firm advises founders, venture capital funds, institutions, and public-sector stakeholders on virtual asset regulation, VASP licensing, token issuance, DAO and foundation governance, and real-world asset tokenisation. NeosLegal has structured 300+ Web3 projects, contributed to the drafting of crypto laws across multiple jurisdictions, and was named Middle East Technology Legal Team of the Year 2025 by The Oath Middle East Legal Awards. Learn more at neoslegal.co.Media ContactIrina Heaver and senior NeosLegal counsel are available for interview throughout RWA Week Dubai (27 April to 1 May 2026). For media briefings, expert commentary on UAE virtual asset regulation, or scheduled interviews on-site at the summit, contact:NeosLegal Team hello@neoslegal.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.