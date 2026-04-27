DAVE & BUSTER’S CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN OAKLAND

Be One of the First 100 Guests at the Grand Opening and Score Free Games for the Day!

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready, Oakland! Dave & Buster’s , the ultimate destination for entertainment, dining, and sports-watching, announces the grand opening of its newest location in Oakland, CA, located in Jack London Square at 55 Harrison Street, on Monday, May 4. To kick off the celebration, the location will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m.Be one of the first 100 guests in line at Dave & Buster’s Grand Opening on May 4 and score free unlimited video game play for the day. Doors open at 11 a.m., so don’t miss out on this chance to enjoy a full day of gaming fun. Terms and conditions apply.The new Dave & Buster’s spans 33,714 square feet and turns up the fun with bold additions including Private Game Suites and a next-level watch experience, all designed to bring families and friends together in exciting new ways.Get ready for entertainment like never before. In addition to the classic games, the Oakland location will also feature new premium arcade games and experiences. Here’s what you can expect:- Private Game Suites: Step into our brand-new private Game Suites, your own exclusive space inside Dave & Buster’s, perfect for groups looking to play in style. Choose between High Tech Darts or Social Shuffleboard, enjoy control of your TV, and kick back with food and drinks delivered right to your suite.- Immersive Watch: Catch every big moment on a massive 40-foot screen and more than 30 oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar. With immersive surrounding sound, every game feels electric.- Top Gun: Maverick: Step into the cockpit and take on intense missions inspired by the blockbuster film.- Human Crane: Take flight in our brand-new Human Crane game where you strap in and become the claw & grab prizes below for the taking.- UFC Challenge: Think you have what it takes to be a UFC champion? Test your speed, skill, and accuracy in this action-packed UFC-themed fighting game! Featuring real UFC fight footage, video instructions, and intuitive gameplay, this game delivers the ultimate test of speed and precision. Exclusive to Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.- New Menu: Savor a bold new lineup of chef-crafted dishes, from savory steaks and protein bowls to game day wings, burgers, and crave-worthy shareables.Guests can also take advantage of exciting offers at the new Oakland location, including:- Eat & Play Combo: Starting at $19.99, you can enjoy your choice of chef-crafted entrees and a Power Card- Half-Priced Games Wednesday: Every Wednesday, guests can dive into their favorite games for half the price, all day long. It is one of Dave and Buster’s most loved weekly offers, giving everyone the chance to take on the newest releases and classic favorites with an unbeatable deal.- Happy Hour: Dave and Buster’s offers Happy Hour with drink offers starting at $5. Guests can enjoy featured cocktails, classics, 22-ounce domestic drafts, and house wine. Happy Hour is available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 PM and Sunday through Thursday from 10 PM to close."Bringing the signature Dave & Buster’s energy to Oakland is a milestone for our team," said General Manager Gilford Sumlin. "We’ve tailored this space specifically for the local community, blending the latest gaming tech with an incredible chef-led menu. Between our massive 40-foot screen and the electric atmosphere, we aren’t just opening a venue—we’re creating Oakland's premier destination for connection, celebration, and unforgettable memories."Dave & Buster’s Oakland hours of operation are Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. - midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - midnight. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 183 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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