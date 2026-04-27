TWI shortlisted for UK Green Business Awards for #TenGreenBottles campaign

Nikki Logan (left) and Lindsay Palmer

Marketing and communications agency TWI has been shortlisted at the UK Green Business Awards 2026 in the Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year category.

It’s brilliant to see the Gin Guild campaign recognised on a shortlist that includes some of the UK’s biggest brands. Making an impact is not just about having the biggest budgets.”” — Lindsay Palmer, Head of Creative at TWI

COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing and communications agency The Write Impression ( TWI ) has been shortlisted at the UK Green Business Awards 2026 in the Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year category for #TenGreenBottles, its sustainability campaign for The Gin Guild The awards received hundreds of entries this year, with organisers calling it the most competitive year yet. Across the wider shortlist are major organisations including Aviva, Google Cloud UK, NHS England and Octopus Energy. Winners will be announced in London on Wednesday, 24 June.Launched on Earth Day 2025, the campaign was created to support The Gin Guild’s Sustainability Toolkit, an evidence-led guide intended to unite its global community of gin distillers on taking environmental action. TWI’s brief was to create a memorable campaign that would drive toolkit engagement, support distilleries of all sizes with practical guidance, and frame sustainability as a shared industry responsibility.The narrative concept was led by Nikki Logan, TWI’s Head of Strategic Communications, who developed #TenGreenBottles as a metaphor for collective responsibility: ‘if one “green bottle” falls, we all feel the impact’. The campaign opened with the striking fact that the beverage industry accounts for 3.8% of global carbon emissions, then used nostalgia, emotional storytelling and a clear sense of shared stakes to move audiences from awareness to action.Logan was also previously shortlisted in the Women’s Prize Trust Discoveries programme for her novel-in-progress, bringing that same storytelling craft to her work in brand communications. She said: “The success of a campaign often comes down to the story it tells and whether it makes people care. You need a hook that stops people, stakes that make the issue matter, and a resolution that shows change is possible. The #TenGreenBottles campaign gave us an opportunity for that story structure, and results that are still making a difference today. To see it recognised by the UK Green Business Awards is a proud moment for our agency.”Visually, the campaign was led by Head of Creative Lindsay Palmer, whose previous work includes her award-winning design for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Formula 1 car livery, seen crossing the finish line first in Las Vegas with multiple World Champion Max Verstappen at the wheel. For #TenGreenBottles, Palmer developed an animated launch film with professional voiceover and hand-drawn bottle illustrations, alongside a wider suite of social assets, carousels and infographics. This included translating complex environmental data into visuals that showed relatable everyday situations, helping audiences better understand the real-world impact of industry emissions.Palmer said: “The creative played an important role in turning serious environmental messaging into something clear and human-centred, with the hero video making the campaign feel memorable, engaging and easy to share. It’s brilliant to see this campaign recognised on a shortlist that includes some of the UK’s biggest brands. Making an impact is not just about having the biggest budgets.”The campaign exceeded toolkit download targets by 40%, achieved significant earned trade coverage, generated 198,000+ LinkedIn impressions, and won Best Sustainability Marketing Campaign at the Global Drinks Intel ESG Awards 2025.Editors’ NotesAbout The Write Impression (TWI): www.twi.agencyThe Write Impression (TWI) is a full-service marketing agency led by Managing Partner Kate Everett and Partner Andrew Butcher. The agency is increasingly recognised for campaigns and consultancy linked to social impact, sustainability and ESG communications, and has recently launched a free downloadable best practice guide to help organisations improve how they measure and communicate social impact: https://twi.agency/annual-social-value-and-impact-reports/ About The Gin Guild: www.theginguild.com The Gin Guild is the international not-for-profit organisation representing gin producers, distillers and industry professionals.About the UK Green Business Awards 2026: www.ukgreenbusinessawards.com The UK Green Business Awards celebrate organisations, leaders and campaigns driving progress in sustainability, clean growth and environmental responsibility. The 2026 awards ceremony will take place at The Brewery in Central London on Wednesday 24 June 2026, where winners and highly commended entries will be announced.

The Gin Guild Sustainability Toolkit #TenGreenBottles

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