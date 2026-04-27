Safety Training Seminars Launches State-of-the-Art CPR Certification School in Gilroy

One of California’s top CPR certification providers opens a new school in Gilroy to help bring lifesaving safety training to more people.

GILROY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars, a trusted leader in emergency training courses, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR certification school located at 7652 Monterey Rd., Gilroy, CA. This modern training center brings high-quality, accessible lifesaving education to residents throughout Gilroy and surrounding communities.

Conveniently located near popular local landmarks such as the Gilroy Premium Outlets, Christmas Hill Park, and downtown Gilroy’s vibrant Monterey Road corridor, the new facility serves students with CPR classes from neighborhoods including Glen Loma Ranch, Luigi Aprea Elementary area, and Eagle Ridge, as well as nearby towns like Morgan Hill, San Martin, Hollister, and South San Jose.

The Gilroy training center offers a full range of certification courses, including Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), CPR, and First Aid. These courses are designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals and community members alike.

“This new location reflects our commitment to making lifesaving training more accessible across the South Bay,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “We are excited to provide Gilroy and the surrounding communities with a state-of-the-art facility where students can gain the confidence and skills needed to respond in emergencies.”

The facility features modern CPR verification stations with voice-assisted CPR manikins that allow students to receive real-time feedback on compression depth, rate, and technique, ensuring mastery of critical skills. Courses are led by experienced live instructors, combining hands-on learning with expert guidance to create a highly effective training experience.

Safety Training Seminars’ programs are an essential resource for a wide range of professionals, including nurses, dentists, EMTs, teachers, and childcare providers, all of whom rely on up-to-date certification to meet workplace and licensing requirements. Flexible scheduling and same-day certification cards make it easy for busy professionals to stay compliant.

With its new Gilroy location, Safety Training Seminars continues its mission of empowering individuals and strengthening community safety through high-quality, accessible CPR training.

For more information or to register for a course, visit Safety Training Seminars or call today.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned, American Heart Association Training Center that offers a range of high-quality training courses, including BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid certification. It has locations across California and operates with one simple mission: to make lifesaving education more accessible to both professionals and members of the public.

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