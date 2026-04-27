Data Center Cooling Market Size is Expected to USD 59.8 Billion By 2034 | CAGR: 13.17%

Data Center Cooling Market

The global data center cooling market size reached USD 19.7 Billion in 2025.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the data center cooling market. The global data center cooling market size reached 𝑼𝑺𝑫 19.7 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝑼𝑺𝑫 59.8 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹) 𝒐𝒇 13.17% during 2026-2034, driven by the growing demand for efficient data centers, rising focus on maintaining energy efficiency and sustainability, and the increasing proliferation of cloud computing to delegate routine tasks and store massive amounts of data are some of the major factors propelling the market.The market is experiencing strong growth momentum driven by the rapid acceleration of digital transformation across enterprises worldwide, the explosive deployment of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads that generate unprecedented thermal loads, and the intensifying regulatory and corporate mandates around energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction in data center operations. The cloud stores 60% of the world's corporate data, while cloud data centers consume 3% of the world's energy, and 90% of large organizations have already implemented a multi-cloud infrastructure, collectively creating an immense and structurally non-discretionary demand for advanced cooling solutions capable of maintaining peak server and networking equipment performance at scale. Additionally, Google announced that implementing advanced AI across its data centers managed to reduce cooling bills by 40%, highlighting how intelligent thermal management is rapidly emerging as both a competitive differentiator and an operational necessity for data center operators worldwide.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● AI-Driven Thermal Management and Predictive Cooling Optimization: Artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming data center cooling operations by enabling real-time monitoring and dynamic adjustment of cooling systems based on continuous analysis of historical and live thermal data, with AI-powered solutions capable of predicting temperature fluctuations, preemptively reconfiguring airflow and liquid cooling parameters, and reducing energy consumption while simultaneously extending the operational lifespan of mission-critical server infrastructure, as evidenced by the growing number of operators deploying AI in production cooling management environments according to the Uptime Institute's industry survey.● Liquid and Immersion Cooling for High-Density AI Workloads: The surge in GPU-intensive AI and high-performance computing deployments is rapidly rendering traditional air-cooling architectures insufficient, compelling data center operators to adopt direct-to-chip liquid cooling, two-phase immersion cooling, and rear-door heat exchanger systems that deliver superior thermal dissipation at the rack level, with industry projections indicating that approximately 40% of data centers are expected to adopt liquid cooling solutions, driven by the ability of these technologies to manage rack densities that conventional air systems are structurally incapable of addressing.● Edge Computing Deployment and Distributed Thermal Management Demands: The increasing transition to edge computing, which entails the deployment of data centers closer to end-users for low-latency processing across telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and government verticals, is creating a geographically distributed cooling challenge that demands modular, prefabricated, and remotely manageable cooling solutions capable of operating in non-traditional environments with limited physical infrastructure, directly expanding the addressable market for compact and energy-efficient cooling technologies beyond hyperscale and enterprise data center segments.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market/requestsample 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:The global data center cooling market is witnessing steady expansion, fueled by the compounding effect of digital transformation across industries and the exponential increase in data generation, storage, and processing requirements that this transformation demands. The global digital transformation market reached USD 692 Billion, reflecting the enormous scale of enterprise technology investment that is translating directly into expanded data center capacity and, by extension, into sustained demand for more powerful and energy-efficient cooling solutions. Organizations across BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, government, retail, and energy verticals are building and expanding data center footprints to support cloud migration, real-time analytics, AI inferencing, and digital service delivery, each of these use cases generating heat loads that require professional-grade cooling infrastructure to manage reliably and cost-effectively.The proliferation of Internet of Things devices is simultaneously intensifying data center cooling requirements from the demand side, with the number of IoT devices globally expected to nearly double from nearly 15 billion to more than 32 billion, generating continuous streams of data that must be processed and stored in facilities whose thermal management requirements scale in proportion to the computational density of their server infrastructure. This data volume growth is increasing the density of server racks within data centers, raising per-rack heat loads significantly and accelerating the transition from room-based air conditioning toward row-based and rack-based cooling architectures that target heat at its source with greater precision and energy efficiency. According to CloudScene data, the top five countries by data center count are the United States with 5,387 facilities, Germany with 522, the United Kingdom with 517, China with 449, and Canada with 336, collectively representing the geographic concentration of cooling solution demand that major vendors are competing intensively to serve.The rising adoption of energy-efficient and environmentally responsible cooling technologies, including free cooling systems, geothermal cooling, advanced liquid cooling, and AI-optimized thermal management platforms, is being driven not only by operational cost imperatives but also by increasingly stringent government and regulatory frameworks mandating carbon footprint reduction in data center operations. The adoption of Computer Room Air Conditioning and Computer Room Air Handler units grew 64% between the prior measurement period, reflecting the sustained investment in dedicated data center cooling infrastructure, even as the market simultaneously transitions toward more advanced liquid-based alternatives capable of supporting the next generation of AI-driven compute density requirements.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1974&flag=E 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Air Conditioning● Chilling Units● Cooling Towers● Economizer Systems● Liquid Cooling Systems● Control Systems● OthersAir conditioning dominates the market. Air conditioning in a data center is crucial for maintaining the proper operating conditions for the equipment housed within it, as data centers produce a significant amount of heat due to the operation of servers, storage devices, networking equipment, and other hardware, and improper thermal management can lead to equipment failure, reduced performance, and significantly increased energy costs. Advanced monitoring systems integrated with air conditioning infrastructure allow data center operators to continuously track temperature and humidity levels, airflow patterns, and other environmental factors in real time, enabling proactive identification of potential thermal issues and dynamic optimization of cooling parameters to maintain peak equipment performance across all operational conditions.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:● Consulting● Installation and Deployment● Maintenance and SupportInstallation and deployment hold the largest share in the market. The installation and deployment of data center cooling services represents a critical and capital-intensive phase of data center lifecycle management, encompassing the setup of comprehensive monitoring and control systems to track temperature, humidity, and environmental factors in real time, the physical installation of cooling system components including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, fans, and ductwork, and the maintenance of detailed documentation covering schematics, configurations, maintenance records, and warranties to ensure operational continuity and regulatory compliance throughout the facility's operational lifespan.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠:● Room-Based Cooling● Row-Based Cooling● Rack-Based CoolingRoom-based cooling holds the biggest share in the market. Room-based cooling, which accounts for approximately 76.4% share, remains the dominant cooling architecture across the global installed base of data centers, encompassing precision air conditioning units, ductless systems, and evaporative cooling technologies that manage the thermal environment of entire data hall spaces rather than targeting individual rows or racks, with its continued dominance driven by the large installed base of legacy data centers designed around this architecture as well as its relative cost-effectiveness and operational simplicity compared to more targeted row-based and rack-based alternatives.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:● Liquid-Based Cooling● Air-Based CoolingLiquid-based cooling holds the maximum share in the market. Liquid-based cooling has established itself as the leading technology segment by virtue of its superior thermal conductivity and ability to manage the extreme heat densities generated by modern high-performance computing and AI workloads, utilizing networks of tubes, cold plates, and heat exchangers to carry cooling fluid directly to the surfaces of heat-generating components, absorbing thermal energy with far greater efficiency than air-based systems and enabling precise temperature control that is essential for stable operation of overclocked processors, GPU clusters, and densely packed enterprise server configurations.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫:● Mid-Sized Data Centers● Enterprise Data Centers● Large Data CentersEnterprise data centers hold the largest share in the market. Enterprise data centers serve as centralized command facilities for organizational IT infrastructure, housing the servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and computing resources required to run business-critical applications, manage vast repositories of sensitive data, support virtualized computing environments, and deliver digital services to employees, partners, and customers at scale, making reliable and high-performance cooling infrastructure a non-negotiable operational requirement that directly influences the uptime guarantees and service level commitments that enterprise organizations must meet to support their business operations.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥:● BFSI● IT and Telecom● Research and Educational Institutes● Government and Defense● Retail● Energy● Healthcare● Others𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● North America (United States, Canada)● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)● Middle East and AfricaAsia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the data center cooling market, driven by the rapid development of digital infrastructure across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Indonesia to support increasing data storage and processing needs across both hyperscale cloud facilities and enterprise data center deployments, with countries like India, China, and Japan investing heavily in hyperscale data centers to support cutting-edge AI, cloud computing, and 5G technologies that require sophisticated and scalable cooling solutions to manage their intense thermal output. North America represents the largest single-region revenue contributor, anchored by the United States with its 5,387 data center facilities and the concentration of global technology giants including Microsoft, AWS, and Google that are investing aggressively in next-generation liquid and immersion cooling infrastructure to support their AI and cloud service expansion programs.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the data center cooling market with detailed profiles of all major companies, including:● Airedale International Air Conditioning● Asetek● Black Box Corporation● Climaveneta Climate Technologies● Coolcentric● Emerson Electric● Fujitsu● Hitachi● Netmagic● Nortek Air Solutions● Rittal● Schneider Electric● STULZ GmbH● Vertiv𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/distributed-antenna-system-market 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/salmon-market 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rice-market 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: AWS introduced a proprietary in-row heat exchanger liquid cooling system, co-designed with Nvidia, specifically engineered to cool GPU racks without requiring major facility modifications, fitting within standard rack footprints and enabling seamless scaling of AI workloads in legacy data center environments, with AWS evaluating extension of the technology to its Graviton chipsets as their heat demands continue to rise.● 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Green Revolution Cooling secured new financing from major shareholders including Samsung Ventures, HTS, SK Enmove, and ENEOS, with Samsung C&T entering into a strategic partnership with the company to scale immersion cooling technologies designed to lower capital expenses, operational costs, and carbon footprints across global data center deployments, enabling the company to meet accelerating worldwide demand for liquid immersion cooling infrastructure.● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Vertiv launched the CoolLoop Trim Cooler, a new liquid cooling solution engineered to manage water temperature changes in liquid-cooled systems, specifically designed to address current computational heat loads generated by high-density AI and HPC deployments while expanding Vertiv's broader liquid cooling innovation portfolio for hyperscale and enterprise data center customers.● 𝐅𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Carrier Global Corporation announced its investment and technology partnership with ZutaCore, a leader in two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology for data centers, with the collaboration aligned to Carrier's strategic objective of providing advanced, waterless liquid cooling solutions capable of meeting the thermal management demands of AI-driven data centers at the global level.● 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Vertiv Group Corp acquired certain assets and technologies from BiXin Energy Technology Co., Ltd. through its Chinese subsidiary, expanding its portfolio and enhancing its capabilities in providing liquid cooling solutions specifically designed for the thermal demands of high-performance computing and AI workloads, aligning with growing market requirements for efficient and scalable cooling infrastructure in large-scale data center environments.● 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Schneider Electric acquired an initial 75% controlling interest in Motivair for USD 850 Million, a specialist in liquid cooling for high-performance computing, with the deal designed to strengthen Schneider Electric's energy management and liquid cooling solutions offering for hyperscale data center clients deploying AI and high-density compute infrastructure at scale globally.● 𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Submer secured a USD 55.5 Million investment to advance its immersion cooling solutions and partnered with Zero Two to provide sustainable AI computing solutions in the UAE, accelerating the development of efficient liquid-immersion cooling systems capable of meeting the growing thermal demands of AI workloads across the Middle East and globally.Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬● What is the current global data center cooling market size and what is its projected value?● Which solution segment holds the largest share in the global data center cooling market?● What are the key technological and structural drivers of global data center cooling market growth?● Which region dominates the global data center cooling market and why?● How are AI-driven thermal management, liquid cooling innovations, and edge computing deployments reshaping competitive dynamics and solution architectures in the data center cooling industry?● Who are the top companies in the global data center cooling market and what are their competitive strategies?● What are the investment and market entry opportunities across liquid cooling, enterprise data center, and AI workload thermal management segments?𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭IMARC GroupEmail: sales@imarcgroup.comUnited States: +1-201-971-6302India: +91-120-433-0800United Kingdom: +44-753-714-6104

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