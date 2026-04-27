Industrial Gases Market Size to Hit USD 163.4 Billion in 2034 | Grow CAGR by 3.97%

Industrial gases market reached USD 113.9B in 2025, projected to hit USD 163.4B by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.97% from 2026–2034.

SHERDIAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMARC Group, a leading global market research and management consulting firm, has published its latest market intelligence report on the industrial gases market. The global industrial gases market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏𝟑.𝟗 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2025. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟔𝟑.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2034. The market is driven by the rising product utilization in the food and beverage industry, widespread application in manufacturing activities, and the recent development of on-site gas generation systems.The market is witnessing broad-based momentum across geographies and end-use sectors. Asia Pacific dominated the market, holding a significant share of over 36.4% in 2025, while North America remains a key contributor owing to its advanced manufacturing base and healthcare infrastructure. From green hydrogen investments to semiconductor fabrication and medical oxygen supply, industrial gases serve as a foundational input across critical industrial ecosystems worldwide.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐎𝐧-𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬: The recent establishment of on-site generation systems to produce industrial gases such as hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen directly where they will be utilized is eliminating the need for transportation and storage equipment, which is driving efficiency and cost optimization across manufacturing facilities.● 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: The incorporation of advanced purification systems such as pressure swing adsorption (PSA) and membrane separation in new methods of purifying industrial gases ensures their high quality and compliance with stringent industry standards.● 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: AI and IoT technologies are being deployed to improve efficiency in the operations of industrial gases, and advancements in air separation devices are expected to bring about a 5 to 10% reduction in energy use in the years ahead.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-gases-market/requestsample 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬Industrial gases have emerged as important applications in the food and beverage industry for freezing and cooling methods to help keep the structure, nutrients, and freshness of various food products including meat, poultry, seafood, bread, and vegetables. These gases are also critical in carbonated beverages, such as soft drinks, beer, and sparkling water, where they impart carbonation and enhance sensory experience. With the global food and beverage market continuing its upward trajectory driven by changing consumer lifestyles and the growing demand for packaged and convenience foods, industrial gas consumption in this segment is showing a parallel upswing.Industrial gases are widely used in the manufacturing of metal products, electronics, glasses, rubbers, automobiles, and chemicals. They aid in generating high-temperature flames that are used for efficient welding, brazing, and cutting operations. Furthermore, industrial gases create an inert environment, which prevents oxidation during annealing, hardening, and tempering of metal products. China commands 45.5% of the Asia Pacific regional market share, supported by massive steel production exceeding 1 billion tons annually, semiconductor manufacturing growth, and government sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, China achieved a quarterly manufacturing expansion of 1.3%, representing an inter-annual increase of almost 5% in early periods, underscoring robust industrial activity underpinning gas demand.According to the International Energy Agency, global investment in clean hydrogen technologies is expected to increase by 70% in 2025, approaching $8 billion, notwithstanding a series of notable project cancellations, as governments continue to provide policy support and developers advance projects that have attained final investment decisions. According to the US Department of Energy, the hydrogen value chain will generate USD 140 Billion per year by 2030 and USD 750 Billion per year by 2050 in revenues, while creating 700,000 new jobs by 2030 and a cumulative 3.4 million jobs by 2050.𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Nitrogen● Oxygen● Carbon Dioxide● Argon● Hydrogen● OthersNitrogen leads the market with 28.2% market share in 2025. Nitrogen is a cost-effective, safe, and abundantly available gas that is widely used in preserving, purging, and blanketing applications. It also aids in preventing oxidation, corrosion, and spoilage in different industries. Hydrogen emerges as the fastest-growing segment with an 11.5% growth rate, supported by green hydrogen investment and fuel cell commercialization acceleration.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Manufacturing● Metallurgy● Energy● Chemicals● Healthcare● OthersManufacturing leads the market with a 27% market share in 2025. Industrial gases are widely used in manufacturing activities for various applications, such as welding, cutting, heat treatment, metal fabrication, chemical production, food processing, and electronics manufacturing.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞:● Packaged● Bulk● On-sitePackaged industrial gases are delivered in compressed and liquified forms in cylinders and tanks, which enhances convenience, increases portability, and allows easy transportation, storage, and handling across various industries. On-site generation is also gaining traction, particularly in large industrial facilities seeking to reduce logistics costs and supply chain dependencies.𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Asia Pacific● North America● Europe● Latin America● Middle East and AfricaIn 2025, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of 36.4%, owing to the rapid economic growth and increasing industrialization and infrastructural development activities. The United States accrued a market share of 88.9% in 2025 in the North America market, fueled by healthcare, electronics, and energy sectors. The US healthcare sector has substantial expanding demand for industrial gases, including carbon dioxide, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen. The Clean Hydrogen Partnership and the European Union identified 476 operational hydrogen production plants around Europe as of the end of 2022, with a combined hydrogen production capacity of about 11.30 million tons. In the Middle East and Africa, industrial gases like carbon dioxide and nitrogen are used by the oil and gas sector for enhanced oil recovery and refining procedures. Oxygen and nitrous oxide demand is rising in Africa's healthcare system, especially in cities where medical facilities are becoming better.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=827&flag=E 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The global industrial gases market features a concentrated competitive environment dominated by a handful of multinational players with extensive production networks and long-term customer contracts. Key players include:● Air Liquide S.A.● Linde Group● Air Products and Chemicals Inc.● Airgas Inc.The top producers of industrial gases are focusing on expanding their global footprint by establishing new production facilities, distribution networks, and partnerships with local players. The increasing focus on sustainability has prompted several companies to develop energy-efficient production technologies. Furthermore, several top companies are incorporating automation and digital technologies to optimize operations, increase supply chain efficiency, and enhance customer experience.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫?If you are tracking the industrial gases market for investment decisions, market entry planning, competitive benchmarking, or strategic advisory, IMARC Group's report gives you everything in one place:● Complete market sizing with revenue forecasts covering the full projection period● Quantified growth driver analysis with impact scoring across gas type segments, application verticals, supply modes, and regional markets● Sub-segment breakdowns for nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, and other gas types with individual share data● Country-level data for the United States, Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and others● Competitive profiles of leading companies including Air Liquide, Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, and Airgas with strategic landscape assessment● Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and pricing intelligence● Latest regulatory developments including the US Inflation Reduction Act clean hydrogen tax credit rules, EU Hydrogen and Gas Decarbonisation Package transposition timelines, India's National Green Hydrogen Mission frameworks, and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 industrial gas investment commitments shaping production, distribution, and end-use application dynamics globallyOther Trending Reports by IMARC Group:𝐄𝐲𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/eyewear-market 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weather-forecasting-services-market 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-shrimp-processing-plant 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭● 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: QatarEnergy signed a long-term helium supply deal with Germany's Messer, committing to deliver 100 million cubic feet of helium annually from its Ras Laffan facility. This agreement strengthens Qatar's position as a leading helium producer, supporting industries like healthcare, manufacturing, and space exploration.● 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Linde completed its acquisition of Airtec, increasing its stake to over 90%, expanding its presence across the GCC region including Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The acquisition strengthens Linde's integrated industrial gases business, enhancing supply chain reliability and customer service.● 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: Linde India began commercial production at its new gas facility in Unnao, Lucknow, aimed at boosting the supply of medical and industrial gases, enhancing regional storage and distribution, and supporting both hospitals and industries.● 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓: AHG Group announced a $20 million investment in a new industrial gas production facility in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to boost local production, enhance supply chains, and support the kingdom's industrial transformation.𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝, 𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬. 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐬● What is the current global industrial gases market size and what is its projected value?● Which gas type holds the largest share in the global industrial gases market?● What are the key industrial, policy-driven, and technological drivers of global industrial gases market growth?● Which region dominates the global industrial gases market and why?● How are on-site generation systems, AI integration, advanced purification technologies, and green hydrogen production reshaping supply models and competitive dynamics in the industrial gases industry?● Who are the top companies in the global industrial gases market and what are their competitive strategies?● What are the investment and market entry opportunities across nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, and specialty gas segments as well as across packaged, bulk, and on-site supply modes?𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

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