JUNE Medical Honoured for Medtech Innovation in Global 100 – 2026

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation begins with questioning the systems people have stopped questioning. JUNE Medical has been named a Global 100 – 2026 winner for Medtech Innovation, recognising its pioneering contributions to surgical device design, operating room efficiency, and more sustainable, cost-effective healthcare delivery.Founded and led by Swedish-born CEO Angela Spång, JUNE Medical has built a global reputation for simplifying surgery through award-winning devices such as the Galaxy II retractor range, the HandMe system and the eVeck smoke evacuation solutions. These products are used across dozens of countries and were developed through direct collaboration with surgeons to address long-standing challenges in surgical retraction, visibility, safety, and resource efficiency.JUNE Medical’s innovations include the Galaxy IIself-retaining retractors, designed to reduce procedural costs, minimise waste, and lower reliance on additional surgical assistance. Manufactured with recyclable materials and built for durability, the system supports hospitals in reducing both environmental impact and operational spend. The HandMe Galaxy II retractor, purpose-built for hand surgery, offers a 3-in-1 solution that enhances access, visibility and control while lowering procedural complexity, staffing requirements and overall cost. The eVeck system supports safer surgical environments through effective plume evacuation, helping healthcare providers meet regulatory requirements while protecting clinicians and patients.Angela Spång, Founder & CEO, said:“Innovation begins with questioning the systems people have stopped questioning. At JUNE Medical, we listen to surgeons, identify what slows them down, and create solutions that make procedures safer, easier and more efficient. Just as importantly, we focus on reducing waste and lowering costs, so healthcare systems can deliver better outcomes in a more sustainable way. This recognition reflects the dedication of every clinician who trusts our devices in operating rooms around the world.”About JUNE MedicalJUNE Medical is an award-winning medical device company dedicated to simplifying complexity in surgery. Recognised with a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the company combines innovation with clinical insight to deliver practical solutions that improve surgical performance and patient outcomes.Its flagship Galaxy IIretractor range, HandMe system, and eVeck smoke evacuation solutions are trusted by healthcare professionals across more than 45 countries worldwide. All products are designed with efficiency, safety, and sustainability in mind, using recyclable materials and streamlined designs to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.JUNE Medical operates to the highest international standards, with FDA-cleared products and full EU MDR compliance, ensuring reliability and confidence across global healthcare systems. Through continuous innovation, the company remains focused on enhancing surgical access, reducing costs, and supporting better, more sustainable healthcare delivery.ContactJUNE MedicalEmail: info@junemedical.comWebsite: JuneMedical.com

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