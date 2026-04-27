123 Moving and Storage Named a Bekins Van Lines Agent for Southern California

Los Angeles-based family moving company joins one of the nation's oldest and most established van lines after 25 years of serving the greater LA area

We have spent over two decades earning the trust of Los Angeles families and businesses, and becoming a Bekins agent is a natural extension of that commitment.” — Jason Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 123 Moving and Storage , a family-owned and operated moving and storage company serving Los Angeles since 1998, has been named an authorized agent of Bekins Van Lines, one of the oldest and most recognized names in the American moving industry. The partnership positions 123 Moving and Storage as one of the primary Bekins agents serving the Southern California region.Founded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines has spent over 130 years building a national network of professional moving agents known for consistent quality, accountability, and care. Joining that network marks a significant milestone for 123 Moving and Storage, which has built its reputation over 25 years on the same values: transparent pricing, trained and background-checked movers, and a commitment to making every relocation as stress-free as possible.The Bekins partnership expands the long-distance and interstate moving capabilities of 123 Moving and Storage significantly. As an authorized agent, the company gains access to Bekins' coordinated national carrier network, which allows for greater reach, more flexible scheduling on long-distance routes, and an added layer of accountability for shipments traveling across state lines or internationally.For Southern California clients planning relocations to other states or internationally, the partnership offers the confidence of working with a locally trusted company backed by a national infrastructure with over a century of experience.123 Moving and Storage is licensed and insured under the California Public Utilities Commission and registered with the FMCSA as an authorized interstate carrier. The company is also an active member of the California Moving and Storage Association and a multi-year recipient of the Angie's List Super Service Award.For more information or to request a free moving estimate, contact 123 Moving and Storage at (310) 554-8101 or visit their website.About 123 Moving and Storage123 Moving and Storage is a family-owned and operated moving and storage company based in Los Angeles, CA. Founded in 1998, the company provides local, long-distance, international, and commercial moving services throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California. All movers are background checked, and the company operates as a direct carrier, never a broker. 123 Moving and Storage is licensed, insured, and bonded under the California Public Utilities Commission.About Bekins Van LinesFounded in 1891, Bekins Van Lines is one of the oldest and most established van lines in the United States. Bekins operates a national network of professional moving agents and has been a trusted name in American relocation services for over 130 years.Project content123 Moving & StorageCreated by youAdd PDFs, documents, or other text to reference in this project.

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