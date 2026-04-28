YFM invests £7.6m in Shopify Plus agency Swanky to support next phase of growth

The Swanky board - from left to right, Dan Partridge, Elly Adams, Amy Dougan, Matt Giles

Swanky secures YFM investment to scale its e-commerce offer, as new chair, CFO and COO join the board.

Swanky has demonstrated consistent growth and strong operational discipline. There is significant opportunity to scale further as more brands prioritise performance-led e-commerce strategies.” — Matt Gordon-Smith, Investment Director at YFM Equity Partners

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YFM Equity Partners has invested £7.6m from its Buyout Funds into Swanky, a full-service Shopify Platinum agency headquartered in Exeter.

Swanky specialises in helping ambitious retailers and brands launch, scale and optimise their e-commerce operations within the Shopify ecosystem. As one of Europe’s largest and most experienced Shopify Platinum Partners, Swanky is trusted to deliver the most complex and high-profile Shopify transformation projects. The business is well positioned to continue supporting and benefiting from the rapid adoption of Shopify Plus across the mid-market and enterprise segments.

Founded by Dan McIvor, Swanky was appointed as one Shopify’s first ‘Plus’ Partners in EMEA in 2016. Since then, the business has delivered an enviable track record of projects, created an end-to-end service proposition, and built international presence across the UK, Europe and Australia.

Dan Partridge, who joined as CEO in 2021, has led the business through a period of strategic focus and operational strengthening. Under his leadership, Swanky has expanded its team to around 70 employees, enhanced and professionalised its service capability and delivered consistent growth, positioning the business strongly for its next phase of development.

YFM’s investment will support Swanky’s continued growth, including further investment in talent and service capability, as well as pursuing selective M&A opportunities.

As part of the transaction, Chris Hirst (formerly Global CEO at Havas Creative Group) joins Swanky as its chair. Elly Adams (formerly PWC and Oxygen House Group) joins the board as CFO, and Amy Dougan has been promoted to COO. Matt Giles remains an executive board member as co-founder and Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Gordon-Smith, Investment Director at YFM Equity Partners, said: “Swanky has built a highly regarded position within the Shopify Plus ecosystem, underpinned by deep platform expertise and long-standing client relationships. The team has demonstrated consistent growth and strong operational discipline, and we believe there is significant opportunity to scale further as more brands prioritise performance-led e-commerce strategies. We’re looking forward to supporting Dan and the wider team as they continue to invest in talent, capability and strategic expansion.”

Dan Partridge, CEO of Swanky, said: “This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Swanky. Over the past few years, we’ve focused on building a strong foundation, refining our proposition, strengthening our team and deepening our expertise within the Shopify ecosystem. Partnering with YFM gives us the capital and strategic support to accelerate our growth plans, invest further in our people and capabilities, and continue delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients.”

About Swanky

Founded in 2010, Swanky is a full-service Shopify Plus agency specialising in the design, development and optimisation of high-performance e-commerce experiences. Headquartered in Exeter and operating with a hybrid working model, the business serves clients across the UK, US, Europe and APAC. As one of EMEA’s leading Shopify Plus Platinum Partners, Swanky works closely with the Shopify ecosystem to help ambitious retailers and brands launch, scale and enhance their online performance.

Website: https://swankyagency.com/

About YFM Equity Partners

YFM invests between £3m and £15m in fast-growing UK businesses. With offices in London, Leeds, Manchester, Reading, and Birmingham, and over 40 years of experience, YFM manages over £750 million in funds and supports ambitious teams across a range of sectors.

Website: www.yfmep.com

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