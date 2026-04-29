Technology Awards 2026: Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Technology Awards , recognising organisations and individuals whose work demonstrates how technology can be applied with purpose, clarity, and measurable effect. These awards celebrate innovation that goes beyond novelty, highlighting achievements in AI, mobile technology, financial services, sustainability, cybersecurity, and health technology where the practical results are clear and the execution is strong.Business Awards UK 2026 Technology Awards Winners• THG Studios – Best Mobile Technology• Outcomes Matter Consulting – Lone Wolf Tech Business• CovertSwarm Cyber Attack – Disruptive Technology of the Year• MRO-PRO – Best AI Tech• Tata Consultancy Services – Sustainable Tech Award• ViewTrade – Best Financial Technology• ZONE3000 – Rising Star Award• GymGamEnt Ltd – Best Health TechnologyBusiness Awards UK 2026 Technology Awards Finalists• Innowise – Best Financial Technology• Innowise – Best Mobile Technology• Outcomes Matter Consulting – Best Health Technology• ZONE3000 – Best AI Tech• SwankTek – Sustainable Tech Award• GymGamEnt Ltd – Rising Star AwardRecognising Technology That Solves Real-World ProblemsThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Technology Awards show how innovation is increasingly being judged on its ability to solve real operational problems rather than simply introduce something new. Across this year’s programme, the recognised work includes more intelligent use of artificial intelligence in high-stakes environments, the development of more responsive and secure digital systems, and the creation of platforms that make complex services more accessible, efficient, and commercially effective. In several cases, the technology has been used to reduce manual workloads, improve forecasting, strengthen decision-making, and create faster, more seamless experiences for users.A notable theme across the winners is the move from fragmented or outdated systems towards connected, insight-led models that support both performance and accountability. This includes technology designed to improve auditability and governance, continuous monitoring approaches that better reflect current risk environments, and tools that turn large volumes of complex information into structured, usable intelligence. The results include reduced planning time, more reliable workflows, better use of resources, stronger operational resilience, and more timely outcomes for the people and organisations relying on these services.The 2026 Technology Awards also reflect the breadth of modern innovation, from digital experiences built for instant engagement and commerce, to financial infrastructure expanding access to investment, to platforms encouraging healthier and more active lifestyles through accessible design. What connects these achievements is a clear sense of application: technology being used carefully, effectively, and at scale to improve how people work, decide, transact, protect assets, and interact with digital services. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for setting a high standard in practical, forward-looking

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.