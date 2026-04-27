Rosa Cohen, LPC, Recognized by Influential Women, Leads Behavioral Health with Faith-Driven Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Village Director at Mary Hall Freedom Village Advances Mental Health Services in Atlanta Through Compassionate Care, Collaboration, and Advocacy for Women and FamiliesRosa Cohen, LPC, NCC, is a licensed mental health professional with extensive experience in clinical counseling, behavioral health leadership, and community advocacy. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, she currently serves as Village Director at Mary Hall Freedom Village, where she oversees comprehensive behavioral health programs and leads with integrity and honesty, guided by a commitment to guiding others in the way she would want to be led.Rosa’s career in mental health spans multiple stages of professional growth, beginning as a therapist, advancing into clinical roles and behavioral health program management, and ultimately culminating in her current leadership position. In her role as Village Director, she fosters environments where resilience and hope can flourish, ensuring that individuals receive structured, compassionate, and effective support on their path toward recovery and stability.Rosa holds a Master of Clinical Mental Health from Richmont Graduate University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Biblical Counseling from Luther Rice College & Seminary. She is also a National Certified Counselor (NCC), further reflecting her commitment to clinical excellence and ethical practice in the field of mental health.Her passion for behavioral health stems from early experiences in decision counseling within her church community, which helped shape her sense of purpose and guided her toward a lifelong calling in mental health services. Rosa is deeply committed to advocacy for women, veterans, and women with children, and she takes particular pride in supporting women through both personal growth and clinical work designed to create meaningful, lasting change.Though she is often perceived as outgoing in her professional role, Rosa identifies as an introvert at heart. She finds fulfillment in service to others, mentoring emerging professionals, and building meaningful connections that empower individuals and strengthen communities. Her leadership style reflects this balance, blending compassion, structure, and authenticity in her approach to care and program development.Rosa attributes her success to her faith in God and to the power of collaborative leadership. She believes that when individuals come together with a shared vision and unified purpose, transformative outcomes become possible. Her experiences working within collaborative environments have played a significant role in shaping both her personal development and professional achievements.The best career advice Rosa has ever received is to always remember that, in any situation, it could be you. This perspective reinforces her belief in shared humanity and encourages her to approach both life and work with integrity, empathy, and humility. Recognizing that all people are made in the image of God remains central to how she leads and serves.Rosa encourages young women entering the mental health field to remember that their work is fundamentally about walking alongside others, helping resilience transform into hope. She emphasizes that this process can open new possibilities for those they serve. She also underscores the importance of self-care, noting that one’s ability to support others is deeply connected to their own emotional and spiritual well-being.One of the biggest challenges Rosa identifies in her field is overcoming the stigma associated with mental health work. However, she views this challenge as a meaningful opportunity to educate, advocate, and raise awareness. Through these efforts, she believes professionals can foster greater acceptance, understanding, and compassion for the individuals and communities they serve.The values most important to Rosa in both her professional and personal life are self-care and creating environments where individuals can move toward hope. She believes that prioritizing well-being and cultivating spaces of encouragement are essential to making a lasting, positive impact.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Rosa enjoys music and serving women in her community. She views her career not simply as a job, but as a calling. She acknowledges that one of her ongoing challenges is recognizing the vast scope of work still needed in her field—an awareness that continues to fuel her dedication to creating meaningful and lasting change.Learn More about Rosa Cohen:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rosa-cohen Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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