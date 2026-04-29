2026 Business Training & Education Awards: Business Awards UK Recognises Excellence in Learning, Development and Skills

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Business Training and Education Awards , recognising organisations and individuals delivering high-quality learning, professional development, and skills training across a wide range of sectors. These awards highlight those who are improving how training is delivered, applied, and experienced in real working environments.Business Awards UK 2026 Business Training and Education Awards Winners• Bounce Coaching & Development Ltd – Best Leadership Development Program• Aptem – Best Learning Management System• NSDesign Ltd – Tech Training Provider of the Year• Way Out West First Aid Training – Best Compliance Training Provider• Games Leadership– Business Training Provider of the Year• Optima Health Services – Best Customised Training• Skin Lab Medical Academy – Best Upskilling Provider• Q Branch Consulting Limited – Best Employee Development Provider• PartnershipProjects UK Ltd – Best Online Training Service Provider• Training Support for Industry Ltd (TSI) – Rising Star Award• MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC – Exceptional Customer SatisfactionBusiness Awards UK 2026 Business Training and Education Awards Finalists• Bounce Coaching & Development Ltd – Business Training Provider of the Year• Games Leadership– Rising Star Award• Any Training Group Ltd – Best Upskilling Provider• Higson – Best Customised Training• Skin Lab Medical Academy – Tech Training Provider of the Year• Q Branch Consulting Limited – Best Leadership Development Program• PartnershipProjects UK Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC – Best Learning Management System• MHScot Workplace Wellbeing CIC – Best Online Training Service Provider• Neupauer Ltd – Best Employee Development ProviderThe 2026 Business Training and Education Awards reflect a growing focus on learning that supports real responsibilities and day-to-day performance. Across the sector, training providers are designing programmes that combine structured learning with practical application, helping individuals build confidence in leadership, decision-making, and professional practice. This includes leadership development programmes built around real workplace scenarios, as well as specialist training designed to support specific industries and roles.A clear theme across this year’s recognised organisations is the ability to make learning accessible and relevant. From flexible online delivery models and learning management systems to tailored programmes that reflect individual or organisational needs, training is increasingly designed around how people actually work. Many providers are also incorporating coaching, peer learning, and ongoing support to ensure that development continues beyond the initial training experience.The awards also highlight the role of training in supporting wider outcomes across organisations and communities. This includes improving professional standards, strengthening compliance and safety, widening access to learning opportunities, and helping individuals build sustainable careers. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to raising the standard of training and education and supporting a more capable and confident workforce.

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