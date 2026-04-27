Influential Women Showcases Keesha Dianne Marie Wright: Case Manager and Group Facilitator at Neurish Wellness

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Behavioral Health Through Compassionate Case Management and Evidence-Based Group FacilitationKeesha Dianne Marie Wright is a dedicated Case Manager and Group Facilitator at Neurish Wellness, bringing a strong background in behavioral health and client support. With experience across diverse healthcare environments, she specializes in care coordination, group facilitation, and individualized case management designed to support long-term wellness and recovery outcomes.Keesha is passionate about fostering wellness, promoting mental health awareness, and helping individuals achieve meaningful progress in both their personal and professional lives. Her work emphasizes empathy, structured support, and collaborative care approaches that meet clients where they are while guiding them toward sustainable improvement.Before her current role, Keesha worked with Zinnia Health and Acera Health, where she gained hands-on experience in behavioral health services, alumni coordination, and direct client support. Through these roles, she developed a strong ability to build trust with clients, manage complex care plans, and facilitate coordinated interventions that address both immediate needs and long-term goals.Her professional approach is grounded in clear communication, emotional understanding, and evidence-based practices. By integrating these principles into her daily work, Keesha helps create a supportive environment where clients feel heard, respected, and empowered to take meaningful steps toward recovery and stability.Keesha holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services from Clark Atlanta University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing from the University of Phoenix. She is also a member of Delta Mu Delta, an international honor society recognizing academic excellence in business education.Keesha attributes her success to maintaining a positive outlook, staying motivated, and consistently pursuing her goals with persistence. She believes that progress is built through steady effort, resilience, and a commitment to continuous growth.The best career advice Keesha has ever received is to keep moving forward, remain open to learning new things, and stay focused on making a positive difference in the lives of others. This mindset continues to guide her work in behavioral health and client care.For young women entering the behavioral health field, Keesha encourages strong leadership through example. She advises them to continuously pursue education and certifications to expand their expertise while always treating others with respect and compassion.Keesha also recognizes a significant opportunity in her field: expanding access to care and increasing awareness so that more individuals and families know that support is available to them. She believes greater outreach can help reduce barriers to mental health services and improve overall community well-being.The values most important to Keesha in both her professional and personal life are openness, honesty, and authenticity. She takes pride in being true to herself while remaining committed to helping others whenever possible.Through her dedication, compassion, and strong leadership skills, Keesha Dianne Marie Wright continues to make a meaningful impact in behavioral health, supporting individuals on their path toward healing, stability, and wellness.Learn More about Keesha Dianne Marie Wright:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/keesha-wright Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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