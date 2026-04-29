Award-Winning JAMY Business Support Driving Growth of Independent Surveying Firms Across the UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK-based consultancy JAMY Business Support has been named Best Newcomer Small Business at the 2026 Small Business Awards , alongside being recognised as a Finalist for Best Small Business Website, marking a significant milestone for the fast-growing specialist firm.Founded to support surveyors transitioning away from corporate roles, JAMY is playing a key role in the rise of independent surveying firms across the UK. The business provides tailored, industry-specific guidance designed to help professionals build and scale their own firms with confidence.In just two years, JAMY has helped launch over 20 independent surveyor businesses from scratch, while also supporting a similar number through advisory, recruitment, and marketing services. The company is at the forefront of a growing trend of surveyors choosing to establish independent practices, supported by a model that combines strategic guidance with practical, hands-on support.The impact of this work is reflected in the performance of the firms within its network. In 2025 alone, businesses supported by JAMY completed 5,805 residential property surveys and generated £3,747,207 in revenue. Several of these firms have since expanded, hiring additional surveyors and contributing to job creation within the sector.Central to JAMY’s approach is its role as an operational infrastructure partner. By providing the systems, structure, and ongoing guidance needed to run and grow a business, JAMY enables surveyors to focus on their technical expertise while building sustainable, independent firms without the need for large in-house teams.“JAMY is not just growing as a business, we are helping build a network of independent surveyor firms across the UK.” a company spokesperson said.The company’s specialist focus on surveying sets it apart from broader consultancy services. By working exclusively within the sector, JAMY delivers support that reflects the commercial and operational realities surveyors face, from pricing and positioning through to branding and long-term growth strategies.Growth for JAMY has been driven largely through referrals and word of mouth, underlining the trust built through its close, hands-on approach. Many clients begin their journey uncertain about moving into self-employment, but go on to establish well-positioned businesses with strong reputations and consistent pipelines of work.The recognition at the 2026 Small Business Awards highlights both JAMY’s rapid development and its contribution to a changing surveying landscape, where increasing numbers of professionals are seeking greater autonomy, flexibility, and control over their careers.As this shift continues, JAMY Business Support is positioned at the centre of a growing movement that is enabling surveyors across the UK to build independent businesses and reshape the future of the profession.

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