Entrepreneur Delegation Visits Portugal and Spain for Exchange and Inspection Leveraging Macao’s Platform Role to Drive High-Quality Supply Chain Co-operation Between China, Portugal, and Spain

MACAU, April 27 - The Macao Special Administrative Region Government organised a delegation of approximately 120 representatives, including key enterprises from the Chinese mainland, entrepreneurs from Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. The group completed the first ever business exchange and inspection mission to both Portugal and Spain, which together lasted for six days, with a view to harnessing Macao’s function as a bridge and platform between China and Lusophone/Hispanophone countries to promote high-quality supply chain co-operation and project implementation.

During the mission, the delegation had 220 business matching sessions and 109 projects were signed. Participating enterprises noted that the trip broadened their international horizons and created global co-operation opportunities through precise business matching.

Facilitating Business Matching and Exchanges to Accelerate New Industry Collaborations

The mission aligned closely with the MSAR Government’s “1+4” Appropriate Economic Diversification Development Strategy. It focused on connecting with leading enterprises and industrial projects in Portugal and Spain within sectors such as Big Health and high-tech. Members of the delegation engaged in multiple business matching and exchange activities with government and business representatives from the Chinese mainland and Macao. Participants reported significant gains, engaging in in-depth discussion on co-operation models, technical exchanges, MICE, and market expansion. On-site meetings and supporting services effectively enhanced the efficiency and feasibility of project implementation.

Portuguese and Spanish Enterprises Enter the Chinese Market via the Macao-Hengqin Window

Leading enterprises in Portugal and Spain approved the development positioning and platform advantages of “Macao+Hengqin”, and identified new supply chain opportunities in High-tech and Big Health through this exchange. They also had a better understanding of the new collaboration opportunities arising from the high-tech and Big Health sectors, and are actively seeking stable and resilient markets to achieve localised and diversified layouts. They also expressed their intention to leverage Macao’s platform functions, coupled with the policy advantages of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, to serve as an efficient and convenient bridge for Portuguese and Spanish enterprises entering the Chinese market.

16 Entities Visited During the Six-Day Itinerary

This high-level delegation (comprising government and business representatives from the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Hengqin) featured a strong presence from the high-tech and Big Health sectors, accounting for nearly 40% of the participating enterprises. These included Fortune China 500 companies, listed corporations, and industry leaders. From 19 to 24 April, the delegation participated in exhibitions, networking receptions, and promotion seminars organised by the MSAR Government, visited and had field inspection in 16 entities in total, including economic and trade departments as well as key industrial projects.

The Macao SAR Government will continue intensifying the economic connection with Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, assisting Macao enterprises in seizing opportunities for international collaboration, and facilitating the implementation of more projects, so as to strengthen Macao’s role and function in the economic and trade exchange, as well as industrial collaboration between China, Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries.