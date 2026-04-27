SBC Summit Americas 2026 Introduces SBC Connections, Delivering a Structured Approach to Networking

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBC Summit Americas will deliver a unique structured set of networking experiences, introducing the SBC Connections program, plus five tailored ticket types designed to drive even higher attendee ROI.Responding to attendee feedback, the organiser has reworked its networking offering to deliver a more targeted and efficient experience. The new SBC Connections program introduces a mix of new and enhanced formats designed to match different networking styles and connect attendees more effectively.The official event app, SBC Connect, will launch on May 5 as the main platform for booking networking experiences. Ahead of its release, attendees can register their interest via the website.James Shanahan, CMO at SBC, explained: “We took a step back and asked ourselves how we could make every conversation at SBC Summit Americas more valuable. SBC Connections is the result. It’s a more thoughtful, structured approach to networking, focused on helping attendees get the most value from their time at the event.”While the SBC Connections program introduces a range of new formats, it also incorporates existing SBC Connect functionality, now named “SBC Connect Meets.” This includes the ability for eligible ticket holders to pre-book meetings, initiate conversations ahead of the event, and access the attendee list. The platform also provides a complete event overview, including exhibitor directories, conference content, and the floor plan.Pre-scheduled meetings will take place in the dedicated SBC Connect Lounge (150), offering a central space for business interactions throughout the event. More details on the outreach system are available here.Building on this, five new networking formats will be introduced for Networking, Business, and VIP Pass* holders, significantly expanding opportunities to connect through structured and purpose-driven experiences.The Hive delivers fast-paced speed networking, enabling attendees to make a dozen targeted connections in under an hour, with sessions grouped by theme to ensure relevant matches.The Briefings elevate breakfast and lunch breaks into structured networking moments, offering curated roundtables across 14 topics where attendees can connect over shared interests.The Exchange offers a more relaxed networking setting, bringing together attendees based on shared interests, from women in gaming to tribal gaming and beyond.The Inner Circle offers a space to continue the conversation beyond the stage, with 30-minute post-session discussions focused on key topics such as prediction markets and sweepstakes. Also available to Conference Pass holders.The Walk Around offers a structured way to navigate the exhibition floor, connecting attendees with exhibitors aligned to their business needs through themed, guided tours.For suppliers seeking highly targeted, conversion-driven engagement, two additional premium networking formats are available as paid opportunities:Smart Connect delivers a curated meetings program linking exhibitors and sponsors with buyers ready to engage. Each supplier secures eight pre-arranged meetings with pre-qualified prospects, ensuring every interaction starts with intent.The SBC Leaders Americas Dinner offers a private VIP dining experience, bringing together senior decision-makers for focused, high-value conversations in an intimate setting. With hosted and standard table options available, attendees can either benefit from a curated guest list or manage their own.SBC Summit Americas 2026 will also introduce five distinct ticket types , designed to complement the new networking program and allow attendees to tailor their experience based on their objectives, whether that’s exploring, learning, networking, or combining all three.Expo Pass (Free): Access to the exhibition floor, featuring hundreds of brands from across North and Latin America, and basic SBC Connect access.Conference Pass ($399): Expo access plus the full two-day conference program, featuring 250+ speakers across six stages, and entry to ‘Inner Circle’ sessions.Networking Pass ($399): Expo access plus the full SBC Connections program, including ‘The Hive,’ ‘The Exchange,’ ‘The Briefings,’ ‘The Walk Around,’ and ‘The Inner Circle,’ alongside official evening networking events.Business Pass ($549): A combined experience, including full access to the expo, the conference program and networking formats, alongside enhanced access to SBC Connect.VIP Event Pass ($799): The all-access experience, covering conference, networking, and exhibition, plus premium benefits including access to the Operator Platinum Lounge and complimentary entry to the Food Festival.SBC Summit Americas 2026 will take place from June 9–11, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Centre in Fort Lauderdale, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from across North and Latin America. With the introduction of SBC Connections, the event sharpens its focus on delivering more targeted, high-value interactions at every level.*Please note: operators and affiliates who have claimed a complimentary pass will receive access equivalent to a VIP Pass, including full access to all areas and features of the event.

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