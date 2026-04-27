fmas Returns to Cape Town as Africa’s Biggest Online Trading Summit

fmas returns to Cape Town on 26–27 May 2026, uniting Africa’s trading and fintech community at the CTICC once again for the continent’s largest trading summit.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event connects brokers, fintech companies, liquidity providers, payment service providers, and traders from across Africa and beyond, creating a central meeting point for the people shaping the region’s markets.With 2,800+ attendees, 500+ global brands, and 60+ speakers, fmas reflects the scale of Africa’s continuously booming trading industry. Global names such as iFX Brokers, JustMarkets, XM, HFM, ATFX, Match Trade, AXI, and Prime XBT are already confirmed, highlighting the event’s role as a serious industry gathering for partnerships and market growth.The conference remains a core part of the summit. While the full 2026 agenda will be announced closer to the event, previous editions have featured speakers from leading organisations including Mastercard, Visa, Binance, Exness, TD Markets, and ATFX Africa. Sessions focus on practical topics around trading, technology, payments, regulation, and market development, giving brands insights they can actually use, and traders the confidence and opportunities to enhance their strategies.fmas is built for both sides of the market. For brokers, fintechs, and service providers, it is a place to meet partners and explore new opportunities across Africa. For traders, it offers direct access to platforms and industry experts, all in one place.As Africa’s trading and fintech ecosystem continues to grow, fmas remains the event where the industry connects and moves forward together.Registration for fmas 2026 is now open.Industry professionals and traders can now register to attend and stay updated on speakers and programme announcements.

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