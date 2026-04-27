How fmas Bridges the Gap Between Financial Expos and Hands-on Value for Traders

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, traders have sat at the receiving end of FX content delivery. fmas changes that by shifting focus from institutional industry players like brokers and technology providers to retail traders as the direct receivers of their services and products.Held between 26 and 27 May in Cape Town, this year’s Africa Summit has a clear trader-first approach and a strong educational focus. The staple event keeps its high-engagement format this year, putting traders and brokers into one room.Traders will get the chance to meet brokers in person, discover new platforms and tools, and watch live demonstrations. This opens the door to honest dialogue on some of the most pressing issues that traders face right now.Execution, pricing, regulation, fund security, and risk management are among the challenges that retail traders seek solutions to and can find at fmas.By offering them a direct pathway to brokers and the possibility to compare trading conditions and platforms side by side, the summit becomes a strategic meeting point for the entire financial services industry in Africa.Brokers, trading platform developers, payment platforms, regulatory technology companies, digital asset firms, and liquidity providers come together not just to sell their products or services but also to guide and empower traders to make educated choices.As such, fmas creates a space for attendees to both share and receive knowledge. Apart from comparing brokers and platforms, traders will also have the opportunity to hear from trading professionals and attend industry sessions tailored to their needs.The topics of these sessions make up the summit’s carefully curated agenda, which includes panel discussions on AI, practical solutions for both traders and brokers to help them navigate turbulent markets, prop trading in Africa, and risk management, among others. View the full agenda here. This emphasis on trading practices and education through face-to-face knowledge sharing makes fmas 2026 unmissable for any trader, whether they’re just starting or are already active market participants.Registration is completely free and can be done via the event’s website. Book your free pass

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