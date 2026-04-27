WAJ Technology Expands into Healthcare with Launch of Nabd Clinical System

Your clinic, at a glance ;appointments, patients, and activity all in one clear dashboard. WAJ ; built to simplify how salons and clinics grow, manage, and operate.

WAJ Technology now offers a complete clinical OS body maps, labs, pharmacy, AI diagnosis & full patient history; live in UAE, KSA, Jordan, Oman & Qatar.

We built Nabd because clinic owners across the MENA were managing five systems manually. Now every clinical and business operation runs in one place with WAJ.” — Assem Ammar CEO WAJ Technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- waj.ai, an AI-powered business management platform serving more than 500 salons, spas, barbershops, and clinics across the Middle East and North Africa, today announced a major expansion into healthcare with the official launch of Nabd a complete, AI-powered clinical management system built natively inside the WAJ platform.Nabd transforms WAJ Technology from a business and scheduling platform into a full-stack clinical operating system, giving clinic owners, physicians, and practitioners across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, and Qatar a single place to manage every dimension of patient care from the first intake form to the final follow-up.WHAT NABD DELIVERSNabd is not a single feature or a clinical add-on. It is a comprehensive system that brings every tool a medical or aesthetic practitioner needs into one integrated platform:- Clinical Dashboards: Real-time overview of patient status, treatment progress, and clinic performance across all practitioners- Body Maps: Interactive anatomical mapping for treatment documentation and visual patient records- Laboratory Management: Lab order management, results tracking, and direct integration with patient history- Medications and Prescriptions: Digital prescription management, medication tracking, and dosage records- Pharmacy Integration: Connected pharmacy workflows for prescription fulfillment and dispensing records- Diet and Nutrition: Nutritional assessments, diet plans, and food intake tracking linked to patient records- Clinical Standards: Built-in protocols aligned with regional and international healthcare guidelines- Full Patient History: Comprehensive records covering every visit, treatment, test, and clinical noteTHE AI LAYERAt the core of Nabd sits an AI clinical assistant that reads across the full clinical picture of each patient ; intake forms, treatment history, lab results, medications, body map notes, and nutritional data and connects those signals to surface intelligent diagnosis support and treatment recommendations for the practitioner."We built Nabd because clinic owners across the Gulf were managing appointments in one system, writing clinical notes in another, and handling prescriptions on paper," said Assem Ammar, CEO of WAJ. "Nabd brings every part of the clinical and business operation into one place; with an AI layer that helps practitioners make better decisions."Regulatory frameworks in the UAE and Saudi Arabia increasingly require clinics to maintain verified patient records, traceable prescription histories, and auditable clinical documentation. Nabd positions WAJ clinic clients to meet these compliance standards while improving the quality of care they deliver and reducing administrative burden on practitioners.Nabd is available immediately to all active WAJ business accounts across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, and Qatar. Clinics, dental practices, and wellness centers can request a demo at waj.ai.About WAJ TechnologyWAJ is an AI-powered, all-in-one business and clinical management platform built for salons, spas, barbershops, and clinics across the Middle East and North Africa. Serving more than 500 businesses in 15+ countries, the platform unifies appointment booking, staff management, client records, financial reporting, marketing automation, and complete clinical operations under a single, Arabic-first interface. Headquartered in the UAE, WAJ Technology serves clients across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, and the wider GCC region.

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