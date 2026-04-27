Munich Prepares to Host iGaming Germany 2026 as Online and Retail Converge

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With only one month to go, the 6th Annual iGaming Germany 2026 will take place at the NOVOTEL München Messe in Munich on 21 – 22 May 2026, following a successful 2025 edition in Frankfurt and marking the next step in the event’s continued development.As Germany’s gaming market becomes more structured and more operationally complex, this year’s event reflects a clear shift in focus, from broad industry dialogue to the practical realities shaping the market today.Why Munich, Why Now: The Strategic Case for Germany’s Gaming CapitalAs Germany’s gaming landscape evolves across online and retail channels amid ongoing regulatory and market change, Munich offers a timely setting for senior stakeholders to examine what comes next. This focus is reflected in the event’s evolution, with Day Two of iGaming Germany, for the first time, organised into dual streams: one centred on online operations and the other introducing the Inaugural Gaming Retail Summit for stakeholders across the region’s land-based sector.What to ExpectiGaming Germany 2026 will focus on the conversations that matter the most right now.Attendees can expect insight into:The regulatory pressures transforming the region’s marketPractical approaches to tackling the black marketThe growing role of AI, automation, and data in operational performanceHow operators are rethinking growth across both established and emerging marketsThe future of retail betting in an increasingly digital ecosystemThe full agenda, including session breakdowns, is available for download on the event website: https://www.eventus-international.com/igg A Sneak Peek at the Distinguished Speaker LineupA powerhouse lineup is already emerging for iGaming Germany 2026, bringing together the decision-makers and disruptors leading the future of the market, including:Christian Heins, Director of iGaming, TipicoDr. Damir Böhm, CEO, Tipwin LtdDevon Dalbock, Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI)Jan Feuerhake (Chairperson – Online Stream), Lawyer, Taylor WessingJochen Biewer (Chairperson – Retail Stream), Managing Director, Chevron GroupMika Kuismanen, CEO, The Finnish Trade Association for Online GamblingSimon Priglinger-Simader, President, OVWG, Austrian Betting and Gaming AssociationAnd many more.Registration Now OpenWith just one month to go, secure your attendance at iGaming Germany and expand your industry circle.Registration is now open for attendees and sponsors.Register to attend: https://www.eventus-international.com/igg Sponsorship enquiries:Lou-Mari Burnett, Chief Operating Officerloumari@eventus-international.comJoin industry leaders at iGaming Germany 2026 on 21 – 22 May in Munich.As Germany’s gaming market evolves across online and retail channels amid changing regulations and commercial pressures, the industry is heading toward a defining moment.

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