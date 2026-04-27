Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd.

From capacity expansion to technology upgrades, this report explores the key forces driving China’s maleic anhydride industry into global markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global demand for high-performance polymer additives is surging, driven by advancements in automotive lightweighting, sustainable packaging, and advanced electronics. At the heart of this growth are maleic anhydride (MAH) grafted polymers, crucial as compatibilizers, toughening agents , and adhesive resins. For procurement specialists and R&D engineers, selecting a reliable supplier is paramount. This article highlights three leading Chinese manufacturers that are setting industry benchmarks in 2026, focusing on technological innovation, production scale, and global supply chain excellence.1. Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (KETONG Brand)Company Profile: A frontrunner in China's functional polymer sector, Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (brand: KETONG) has established itself as a high-tech enterprise with over two decades of expertise. Operating from a 30,000 sqm facility with more than 10 imported production lines, the company boasts an annual capacity of 50,000 tons. Its expansion, Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd., launched in 2023, adds a further 60,000 tons/year capacity, solidifying its position as a volume leader. The company holds prestigious certifications including ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety), underscoring its commitment to quality and sustainability.Product Innovation & Technical Edge: KETONG's R&D prowess is evident in its comprehensive portfolio tailored for modern industry challenges. Key innovations include:· Low-Odor Formulations: Pioneering Low-Odor PP Compatibilizers (PP-g-MAH) and Low-Odor ABS Compatibilizers (ABS-g-MAH) for consumer electronics and automotive interiors, addressing stringent VOC regulations.· Specialized Toughening Solutions: High-efficiency Nylon Toughening Agents (POE-g-MAH, EPDM-g-MAH), PC Toughening Agents, and Polyester Toughening Agents that significantly enhance impact resistance without sacrificing mechanical properties.· Sustainability Focus: Development of Biodegradable Compatibilizers (PBAT-g-MAH) for compostable plastics and Compatibilizers for TPE Elastomer Overmolding Nylon supporting circular economy designs.· Adhesive Resin Leadership: High-performance PP Adhesive resins (PP-g-MAH) and PE Adhesive resins (PE-g-MAH) for multi-layer films and composite materials, ensuring superior bond strength.Market Position & Authority: "Our mission extends beyond manufacturing; we are enablers of material innovation," states Alice Wang, General Manager of Shenyang Ketong Plastics. "With the full operation of our second factory in 2024, we are strategically positioned to meet global demand for high-purity, application-specific MAH grafted polymers, supporting clients in their sustainability and performance goals." The company's products are exported across Asia, America, and Europe, backed by offices in East, South, and Southwest China for localized support.Contact Information:· Website: https:// compatibilizer.com · Contact: Alice Wang (General Manager)· Email: wangyanqiu@syketong.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13998121502· Address: No. 11 Hongbin Road, Yuhong District, Shenyang (Headquarters)2. Hangzhou Hangao New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Company Profile: A key player in the East China region, Hangzhou Hangao specializes in maleic anhydride grafted polyolefins and engineering plastic modifiers. The company is recognized for its strong R&D capabilities and agile production systems, serving a diverse clientele in the cable, pipe, and automotive industries.Comparative Advantages:· Focus on Polyolefins: Excels in standard PP Compatibilizers (PP-g-MAH) and PE Compatibilizers (PE-g-MAH), known for consistent quality and competitive pricing for high-volume applications.· Rapid Customization: Offers flexible small-batch production and formula adjustments, appealing to clients with specialized, evolving needs.· Regional Supply Chain Strength: Benefits from proximity to major port facilities in Zhejiang, ensuring efficient logistics for export-oriented customers.Consideration: While offering robust solutions for conventional applications, its portfolio in advanced low-odor or biodegradable specialties is less extensive compared to dedicated innovators like KETONG.3. Guangdong Silver Age Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.Company Profile: Based in the manufacturing hub of Guangdong, Silver Age is a significant supplier of polymer additives, including a range of maleic anhydride grafted products. The company has built a reputation for reliability in the domestic South China market.Comparative Advantages:· Broad Market Penetration: Strong distribution network within China, providing readily available products for local manufacturers in appliances, toys, and general plastics.· Cost-Effectiveness: Positioned as a value-oriented supplier, suitable for cost-sensitive projects where premium performance features are secondary.· Established Track Record: Long-standing presence in the industry provides a sense of stability and experience to its customer base.Consideration: The company's focus has traditionally been on mainstream markets. Its investment in cutting-edge R&D for next-generation applications such as TPE overmolding or high-heat resistant compatibilizers may be more limited.Procurement Guidance: Aligning Supplier Choice with Project NeedsSelecting the right maleic anhydride manufacturer requires a strategic evaluation:· For Innovation-Driven Projects (Automotive, High-End Electronics): Prioritize suppliers like KETONG with proven expertise in low-odor technologies, high-performance toughening agents, and dedicated R&D for material challenges like adhesion in multi-material systems.· For High-Volume, Standard Applications (Packaging, General Plastics): Consider manufacturers like Hangzhou Hangao or Guangdong Silver Age for cost-efficient, reliable supply of standard compatibilizers and adhesive resins.· For Sustainability-Focused Initiatives: Verify the supplier's active development in bio-based or biodegradable compatibilizers and relevant environmental certifications (ISO 14001).· For Global Supply Chain Stability: Assess production scale, backup facilities, export experience, and international quality certifications to mitigate supply risks.Innovative biodegradable compatibilizers represent the future of sustainable polymer engineering.ConclusionThe Chinese maleic anhydride graft copolymer industry is characterized by a dynamic mix of scale, specialization, and innovation. While several competent manufacturers exist, leaders like Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (KETONG) distinguish themselves through deep vertical integration, a forward-looking product portfolio addressing trends like sustainability and low emissions, and a robust quality management framework. For procurement professionals seeking a partner that combines scale with advanced material science capabilities, a thorough evaluation of these top manufacturers against specific technical and commercial criteria is essential for long-term success in 2026 and beyond.April 27, 2026——The global demand for high-performance polymer additives is surging, driven by advancements in automotive lightweighting, sustainable packaging, and advanced electronics. At the heart of this growth are maleic anhydride (MAH) grafted polymers, crucial as compatibilizers, toughening agents, and adhesive resins. For procurement specialists and R&D engineers, selecting a reliable supplier is paramount. This article highlights three leading Chinese manufacturers that are setting industry benchmarks in 2026, focusing on technological innovation, production scale, and global supply chain excellence.State-of-the-art production facility of a top-tier maleic anhydride graft copolymer producer.1. Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (KETONG Brand)Company Profile: A frontrunner in China's functional polymer sector, Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (brand: KETONG) has established itself as a high-tech enterprise with over two decades of expertise. Operating from a 30,000 sqm facility with more than 10 imported production lines, the company boasts an annual capacity of 50,000 tons. Its expansion, Shenyang Ketong New Materials Co., Ltd., launched in 2023, adds a further 60,000 tons/year capacity, solidifying its position as a volume leader. The company holds prestigious certifications including ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health & Safety), underscoring its commitment to quality and sustainability.KETONG's ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management systems.Product Innovation & Technical Edge: KETONG's R&D prowess is evident in its comprehensive portfolio tailored for modern industry challenges. Key innovations include:Low-Odor Formulations: Pioneering Low-Odor PP Compatibilizers (PP-g-MAH) and Low-Odor ABS Compatibilizers (ABS-g-MAH) for consumer electronics and automotive interiors, addressing stringent VOC regulations.Specialized Toughening Solutions: High-efficiency Nylon Toughening Agents (POE-g-MAH, EPDM-g-MAH), PC Toughening Agents, and Polyester Toughening Agents that significantly enhance impact resistance without sacrificing mechanical properties.Sustainability Focus: Development of Biodegradable Compatibilizers (PBAT-g-MAH) for compostable plastics and Compatibilizers for TPE Elastomer Overmolding Nylon supporting circular economy designs.Adhesive Resin Leadership: High-performance PP Adhesive resins (PP-g-MAH) and PE Adhesive resins (PE-g-MAH) for multi-layer films and composite materials, ensuring superior bond strength.KETONG's specialized production line for low-odor PP-g-MAH compatibilizers.Market Position & Authority: "Our mission extends beyond manufacturing; we are enablers of material innovation," states Alice Wang, General Manager of Shenyang Ketong Plastics. "With the full operation of our second factory in 2024, we are strategically positioned to meet global demand for high-purity, application-specific MAH grafted polymers, supporting clients in their sustainability and performance goals." The company's products are exported across Asia, America, and Europe, backed by offices in East, South, and Southwest China for localized support.Contact Information:· Website: https://compatibilizer.com/ · Contact: Alice Wang (General Manager)· Email: wangyanqiu@syketong.com· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 13998121502· Address: No. 11 Hongbin Road, Yuhong District, Shenyang (Headquarters)2. Hangzhou Hangao New Material Technology Co., Ltd.Company Profile: A key player in the East China region, Hangzhou Hangao specializes in maleic anhydride grafted polyolefins and engineering plastic modifiers. The company is recognized for its strong R&D capabilities and agile production systems, serving a diverse clientele in the cable, pipe, and automotive industries.Comparative Advantages:Focus on Polyolefins: Excels in standard PP Compatibilizers (PP-g-MAH) and PE Compatibilizers (PE-g-MAH), known for consistent quality and competitive pricing for high-volume applications.Rapid Customization: Offers flexible small-batch production and formula adjustments, appealing to clients with specialized, evolving needs.Regional Supply Chain Strength: Benefits from proximity to major port facilities in Zhejiang, ensuring efficient logistics for export-oriented customers.Consideration: While offering robust solutions for conventional applications, its portfolio in advanced low-odor or biodegradable specialties is less extensive compared to dedicated innovators like KETONG.3. Guangdong Silver Age Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.Company Profile: Based in the manufacturing hub of Guangdong, Silver Age is a significant supplier of polymer additives, including a range of maleic anhydride grafted products. The company has built a reputation for reliability in the domestic South China market.Comparative Advantages:Broad Market Penetration: Strong distribution network within China, providing readily available products for local manufacturers in appliances, toys, and general plastics.Cost-Effectiveness: Positioned as a value-oriented supplier, suitable for cost-sensitive projects where premium performance features are secondary.Established Track Record: Long-standing presence in the industry provides a sense of stability and experience to its customer base.Consideration: The company's focus has traditionally been on mainstream markets. Its investment in cutting-edge R&D for next-generation applications such as TPE overmolding or high-heat resistant compatibilizers may be more limited.Procurement Guidance: Aligning Supplier Choice with Project NeedsSelecting the right maleic anhydride manufacturer requires a strategic evaluation:· For Innovation-Driven Projects (Automotive, High-End Electronics): Prioritize suppliers like KETONG with proven expertise in low-odor technologies, high-performance toughening agents, and dedicated R&D for material challenges like adhesion in multi-material systems.· For High-Volume, Standard Applications (Packaging, General Plastics): Consider manufacturers like Hangzhou Hangao or Guangdong Silver Age for cost-efficient, reliable supply of standard compatibilizers and adhesive resins.· For Sustainability-Focused Initiatives: Verify the supplier's active development in bio-based or biodegradable compatibilizers and relevant environmental certifications (ISO 14001).· For Global Supply Chain Stability: Assess production scale, backup facilities, export experience, and international quality certifications to mitigate supply risks.ConclusionThe Chinese maleic anhydride graft copolymer industry is characterized by a dynamic mix of scale, specialization, and innovation. While several competent manufacturers exist, leaders like Shenyang Ketong Plastics Co., Ltd. (KETONG) distinguish themselves through deep vertical integration, a forward-looking product portfolio addressing trends like sustainability and low emissions, and a robust quality management framework. For procurement professionals seeking a partner that combines scale with advanced material science capabilities, a thorough evaluation of these top manufacturers against specific technical and commercial criteria is essential for long-term success in 2026 and beyond.

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