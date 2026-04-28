Former Eatigo Co-Founder & Group CEO Michael Cluzel Joins SPARK To Reinvent Dating Through Real Experiences

Michael Cluzel, former Co-Founder & CEO of Eatigo, joins SPARK as Co-Founder to help scale its match-to-meet dating platform across Southeast Asia.

After scaling Eatigo to a $120M valuation across Southeast Asia, Michael Cluzel joins SPARK to solve dating’s biggest problem: getting people to actually meet.

Having built a marketplace connecting consumers to real-world experiences, I immediately saw the potential in what SPARK is building.” — Michael Cluzel

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based dating startup SPARK announced that Michael Cluzel, former Co-Founder and CEO of eatigo, has joined the company as Co-Founder.

Cluzel previously scaled Eatigo into one of Southeast Asia’s leading restaurant reservation platforms, growing the business to a $120 million valuation, raising $25 million, and expanding across five regional markets.

He now joins Founder & CEO Sunny Khurana to help build what they believe is the next evolution of online dating.

Most dating apps help users match, but often fail to help them meet in real life, leaving users stuck in endless swiping, chatting and ghosting.

SPARK solves this by helping users move from match to meet through curated, bookable experiences including restaurants, rooftops, wellness experiences, live events and social experiences.

“We believe most dating apps stop too early,” said Sunny Khurana, Founder & CEO of SPARK.

“They help people match, but they often fail to help people actually meet.”

Michael Cluzel added:

“Having built a marketplace connecting consumers to real-world hospitality experiences, I immediately saw the potential in what SPARK is building.”

SPARK has already raised capital from 15 investors across six countries and recently joined LvlUp Ventures’ portfolio as it prepares for growth across Southeast Asia.

The company recently launched Version 2 of its platform and is now focused on scaling across Thailand and Singapore.

Product Demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ofUclaPjIk&feature=youtu.be

Website: www.spark.love

Media Contact:

Sunny Khurana

Founder & CEO, SPARK

sunny@spark.love

Product Demo

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