RWA SUMMIT Dubai

Dubai RWA WEEK 2026: The Institutional Era of Tokenization Moves to the Middle East

What we are building with Dubai RWA WEEK is not just another conference. It is a strategic bridge between Asia and the Middle East” — Ivan V. Ivanov, Founder of UVECON.VC and Co-Host of Dubai RWA WEEK

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a powerful debut in Asia this February, the RWA movement is accelerating its global expansion. On 12–13 February 2026, RWA SUMMIT Hong Kong gathered 2,322 registrations, 745 high-level attendees and 147 active investors — a clear signal that real-world asset tokenization has moved beyond experimentation into structured institutional adoption. The conversations in Hong Kong were not about whether RWAs will reshape finance, but about how fast they can scale.

Now, that momentum shifts to the Middle East.

Ivan V. Ivanov of UVECON.VC and Irina Heaver of RWAlabs.ae have officially announced the launch of Dubai RWA WEEK 2026, taking place from 27 April to 1 May 2026, with the flagship RWA SUMMIT Dubai scheduled for 1 May at Uptown Tower (DMCC). The initiative signals a deepening strategic corridor between Asia and the UAE — two jurisdictions that are rapidly emerging as global leaders in regulatory clarity and tokenization infrastructure.

Dubai RWA WEEK is designed at scale. The upcoming edition targets more than 1500+ sign-ups, 400+ RWA SUMMIT attendees, and 50+ investors, alongside 30+ speakers and 20+ partners.. The audience profile reflects its institutional focus: 47% C-level executives and founders, 38% business development leaders, and 15% investors — the capital allocators and decision-makers driving real-world implementation.

The event agenda will cover topics such as RWA regulation in the UAE and globally, the evolution of new payment infrastructure, tokenization of financial products, commodities, and real estate, institutional scaling, the emergence of RWAFI at the intersection of DeFi and traditional finance, the positioning of tokenized assets as a distinct asset class, and the application of AI in RWA projects — reflecting the market’s maturity and its shift from discussing possibilities to executing and scaling real-world solutions.

RWA WEEK will bring together a powerful lineup of global leaders shaping the future of real-world asset tokenization, digital finance, and blockchain innovation. Speakers include: Alex Scott (Solana Superteam Middle East), Talal Tabbaa (CoinMENA), Rajat Sakhuja (Mastercard), Anton Golub (RWALabs.ae), Ruben Bombardi (VARA), Joseph El Am (PRYPCO), Juliet Su (NewTribe Capital), Philipp Caspers-Pabst (ZIGChain), Kate Kim (KAST), Mohammed Ebrahim Al Fardan (Al Fardan Corporation W.L.L.), Mark Dymock (SC Ventures), and Adam Bilko (RockawayX), Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou (BitDelta), Mohammad Raafi Hossain (FASSET), Chirag Budhdeo (KAIO).

“Hong Kong demonstrated that institutional capital is no longer watching from the sidelines,” said Ivan V. Ivanov, Founder of UVECON.VC and Co-Host of Dubai RWA WEEK. “What we are building with Dubai RWA WEEK is not just another conference. It is a strategic bridge between Asia and the Middle East — regions that are moving fastest in real regulatory implementation. The next stage of tokenization demands coordination, capital discipline and infrastructure maturity.”

“Tokenization only scales when legal architecture, regulatory clarity, and capital alignment move together. The UAE has done the hard work of building that foundation. Now it’s time for asset issuers and founders to leverage Dubai’s infrastructure to bring real-world assets on-chain at institutional scale.” — Irina Heaver, Founder of NeosLegal and Founding Member of RWAlabs.ae

Dubai RWA WEEK is co-hosted by UVECON.VC and RWAlabs.ae, with strategic partners including QR WALLET, NeosLegal, NewTribe Capital and LynxCap Investments, and Forbes serving as media partner.

As tokenization transitions from narrative to infrastructure, the Asia–Middle East axis is emerging as one of the most consequential growth corridors in global finance. Dubai RWA WEEK 2026 positions itself not as a forum predicting the future of RWAs — but as a platform actively engineering it.

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