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The Business Research Company's Demand for Sulfuric Acid Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $24.88 billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $26.36 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Sulfuric Acid market to surpass $25 billion in 2030. In comparison, the General Chemical Product market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $370 billion by 2030, with Sulfuric Acid to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,586 billion by 2030, the Sulfuric Acid market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Sulfuric Acid Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the sulfuric acid market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the robust expansion of the fertilizer industry driven by rising agricultural productivity demands, increasing phosphate fertilizer production requiring sulfuric acid as a key input, rapid industrialization across emerging economies such as China and India, growing demand from chemical manufacturing sectors including petroleum refining and metal processing, rising investments in mining and metallurgy activities, and strong infrastructure development supporting large-scale industrial operations across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Sulfuric Acid Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the sulfuric acid market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the extensive presence of large-scale phosphate fertilizer production facilities driving high sulfuric acid consumption, strong demand from petroleum refining and chemical manufacturing industries, increasing metal processing and mining activities requiring acid leaching processes, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, growing investments in domestic chemical production capacities, and supportive government policies promoting industrial output and agricultural productivity across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Sulfuric Acid Market In 2030?

The sulfuric acid market is segmented by raw material type into elemental sulfur, pyrite ore, base metal smelters, and other raw material types. The elemental sulfur market will be the largest segment of the sulfuric acid market, segmented by raw material type, accounting for 64% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The elemental sulfur market will be supported by increasing availability of recovered sulfur from oil and gas refining processes, rising demand for cost-effective and high-purity raw materials in sulfuric acid production, growing expansion of petroleum refining and natural gas processing industries, increasing emphasis on environmentally sustainable sulfur recovery technologies, strong integration with downstream fertilizer and chemical manufacturing sectors, and continuous improvements in sulfur handling, storage, and transportation infrastructure.

The sulfuric acid market is segmented by form type into concentrated, tower or glover acid, chamber or fertilizer acid, battery acid, 66 degree baume sulfuric acid, and dilute sulfuric acid. The concentrated market will be the largest segment of the sulfuric acid market, segmented by form type, accounting for 45% or $11 billion of the total in 2030. The concentrated market will be supported by increasing demand from phosphate fertilizer production requiring high-strength acid, rising usage in petroleum refining and chemical synthesis processes, growing applications in metal processing and industrial cleaning, expanding demand from battery manufacturing and industrial sectors, increasing preference for high-purity and high-concentration acid for efficient industrial operations, and continuous advancements in production technologies ensuring improved yield and cost efficiency

The sulfuric acid market is segmented by purity type into standard, and ultra-pure. The standard market will be the largest segment of the sulfuric acid market, segmented by purity type, accounting for 88% or $22 billion of the total in 2030. The standard market will be supported by increasing demand from large-scale fertilizer production, rising utilization across bulk chemical manufacturing and petroleum refining processes, growing applications in metal processing and industrial operations, expanding use in wastewater treatment and pulp and paper industries, increasing focus on cost-effective solutions for high-volume industrial consumption, and continuous improvements in large-scale production efficiency and distribution networks.

The sulfuric acid market is segmented by end-user industry into fertilizer, metal processing, pulp and paper, petroleum refining, textile industry, automotive, chemical manufacturing, and other end-user industries. The fertilizer market will be the largest segment of the sulfuric acid market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 56% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The fertilizer market will be supported by increasing global demand for phosphate fertilizers to enhance agricultural productivity, rising need to improve crop yields due to growing population and food security concerns, expanding agricultural activities across emerging economies, increasing government support and subsidies for fertilizer usage, growing adoption of intensive farming practices, and continuous investments in fertilizer production capacity and supply chain infrastructure.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Sulfuric Acid Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the sulfuric acid market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Sulfuric Acid Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global sulfuric acid market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape industrial production dynamics, chemical manufacturing processes, resource utilization efficiency, and sustainability practices across global fertilizer, mining, and heavy industry ecosystems.

Fertilizer Industry Dominance - The fertilizer industry dominance is expected to become a key growth driver for the sulfuric acid market by 2030. The sulfuric acid market is fundamentally anchored to phosphate fertilizer production, which accounts for the majority of global consumption. Rising population, shrinking arable land, and food security initiatives are accelerating fertilizer demand, especially in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. This creates a stable, high-volume baseline demand with cyclical spikes linked to agricultural seasons and subsidy policies. As a result, the fertilizer industry dominance is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Metal Processing And Mining Activities - The expansion of metal processing and mining activities are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the sulfuric acid market by 2030. Sulfuric acid plays a critical role in hydrometallurgical processes such as copper leaching and non-ferrous metal refining. Increasing demand for metals driven by infrastructure, renewable energy, and EV battery production is significantly boosting acid consumption. Expansion of mining capacities and smelting operations further strengthens both supply (byproduct acid) and demand dynamics. Consequently, the expansion of metal processing and mining activities are projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Industrialization And Chemical Manufacturing Growth - The industrialization and chemical manufacturing growth is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the sulfuric acid market by 2030. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies is increasing sulfuric acid usage across chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, wastewater treatment, and detergents. As a fundamental inorganic chemical, sulfuric acid acts as a key intermediate, making its demand closely tied to overall industrial output. Growth in downstream chemical sectors ensures consistent multi-industry consumption. Therefore, the industrialization and chemical manufacturing growth is projected to contribute to approximately 2.3% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Sulfuric Acid Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the elemental sulfur market, the pyrite ore market, the base metal smelters market, and the other raw material types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $7.5 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for phosphate fertilizers, rising expansion of mining and metal extraction activities, growing industrialization in emerging economies, increasing utilization of sulfuric acid in refining and chemical processing, and rising adoption of lead-acid batteries supported by energy storage and automotive applications.

The elemental sulfur market is projected to grow by $5 billion, the pyrite ore market by $1 billion, the base metal smelters market by $1 billion, and the other raw material types market by $0.5 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.



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