Three Years, One Million Units of Passion! OMODA & JAECOO: Playing Together with Young People

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently —— The From Million To Annual Million Strategy Launch Event and OMODA 4 Rolling-off Ceremony concluded in grand style, held during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS). Building on the brand's global milestone of surpassing one million units in cumulative sales over three years, the event invited young users from around the world to celebrate this moment with the brand. 16 owner representatives from across five continents walked the runway, sharing their authentic stories and journeys with OMODA & JAECOO. Through these stories, they brought to life the brand's mission to "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People"— ushering in a new chapter of shared growth between the global new energy brand and its young users.

From surpassing 10,000 units in cumulative sales in March 2023 to exceeding 60,000 units in monthly sales in March 2026, OMODA & JAECOO has grown from its humble beginnings in a small conference room into a global leading brand covering 69 markets and earning the trust of one million users. This growth was not driven by one-way product output, but by the choices, companionship, and passion of countless young people—co-authoring this journey together.

Every passion shines brightly: Global Owners Showcase

Young people from around the world come together through passion, living out their unique lifestyles with diverse personalities. They come from every corner of the globe and from all walks of life, yet they stand on the same stage, united by a shared passion. At the launch event, there were no professional models—only young owners who define trends through their lives and make choices driven by passion. They are creators chasing dreams, a new generation finding their way, daring entrepreneurs, and lifestyle explorers pushing boundaries.



As a 17th birthday gift for Indonesian teenager Madeline Widjaya, the OMODA 5 embarked with her on the journey of growing up—turning every departure into a brave step toward the vast world. Vietnamese entrepreneur Vũ Thị Hoa, driven by passion and determination, chose the OMODA 5 to accompany her daily life, infusing her trust in her car into her career path, and effortlessly embodying the power of modern women who are "born unique, born free." Veronica from Indonesia, a devoted cricket enthusiast, has found a loyal sports companion in JAECOO. Whether for outdoor trips or daily commutes to sports activities, the JAECOO 5 meets all her lifestyle needs.

On stage, passion takes many forms. Chilean fashion model Maximiliano joins the OMODA&JAECOO family, driven by his passion for fashion and outdoor sports. As the owner of both the OMODA 5 and JAECOO 7, he perfectly embodies a dual identity—fashion model and outdoor enthusiast. Just like his two sides, OMODA&JAECOO accompanies him in every aspect of his dynamic lifestyle. Brazilian Anna brought her fitness energy, using the OMODA 5 to carry her independent spirit and vibrant self. Feyzan Ersinan, founder of Turkey's Gentleman magazine, found the perfect blend of technology and elegance in the JAECOO 7 as she moves between fashion and business. Malaysian DJ Jennif defines her attitude through rhythm, moving seamlessly between city and stage thanks to the JAECOO 7 PHEV's extended range and spacious interior. Adam, founder of an Australian off-road racing series, takes the extreme as his stage, letting the JAECOO 8's rugged performance accompany every journey into the unknown.



These vibrant faces from around the world prove one thing: OMODA & JAECOO never define youth—they embrace every form of youth and empower every passion.

Beyond Defining Youth, Toward Growing With It

OMODA & JAECOO are born unique, created for the young. Three years ago, the brand began with a simple question: Why isn’t there a car truly made for young people? With this vision, OMODA & JAECOO chose from the very start to engage with young people worldwide, putting users at the heart of everything—from naming and design to feature development.

OMODA & JAECOO always puts the user’s voice first. From co-creating the brand’s global name to conducting tens of thousands of user research sessions and refining the boundary-less grille; from listening to users' real needs for pet travel, smart interaction, performance handling, and trend-driven design, to bringing to life scenario-based experiences like the pet-friendly eco cabin, AI Cabin, axial flux e-drive, and trendy lifestyle ecosystem—we respond fully to the diverse mobility expectations of young people around the world.

European media once said: "At first we thought it was just another Chinese brand. But it turned out to be the most unique one." That uniqueness comes from the participation of one million users. OMODA & JAECOO don't define young people—they listen. They don't impose rigid standards—they embrace every personality, every way of life.



Whether you're a performance enthusiast chasing speed and control, a trendsetter drawn to bold aesthetics, an outdoor explorer who loves nature, or a lifestyle connoisseur who treasures everyday moments, OMODA & JAECOO are guided by passion and backed by products that fit. For the trend-conscious crowd with a keen eye for design, OMODA 7 becomes a walking fashion statement through its flowing aesthetics. As a Principal Partner, it has graced international fashion week runways—a unique vessel for young people to showcase their taste and attitude. For lifestyle lovers who enjoy the outdoors and travel with their pets, JAECOO 5, with its pet-friendly eco cabin and one-touch pet mode, unlocks a relaxed, carefree travel experience—embracing every spontaneous and free-spirited choice.

OMODA & JAECOO see, respect, and meet the unique needs of every group. From globally recognized energy efficiency to industry-leading thermal performance, our deep insights into global youth are fully embedded in our technology R&D and experience design. With solid product strength, we answer the diverse and genuine mobility expectations of users everywhere.

From the first vehicle to the one-millionth, what matters most is not the number—but the million trust. From humble beginnings to a global presence, OMODA&JAECOO pride lies not in the breadth of our reach—but in resonating with every young user. Today, a car is no longer just a means of transport. It carries the lifestyle attitudes, self-expression, and trend-driven spirit of today's youth. Young people from different tribes have different visions of mobility and different lifestyle needs. Their diverse passions deserve to be seen and embraced.

Standing at this new starting point of one million units, OMODA & JAECOO will continue to refine their products and cutting-edge technologies. OMODA responds to avant-garde trends with crossover aesthetics. JAECOO fulfills the passion for exploration with all-around capability. With the launch of the all-new OMODA 4, features like VPD (Valet Parking Driver) and the AI Cabin will become available. Through products tailored to each tribe and continuously evolving technology, we aim to create the perfect companion for every unique passion.OMODA & JAECOO aim to become the No.1 choice for global young people.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years.OMODA & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more，demonstrating strong global growth momentum，especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power，Super Low Efficiency，Super Long Combined Range，while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games，representing a landmark practice in automakers’ intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.