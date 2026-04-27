Brixon AI to Build a B2B Marketing Campaign Live on Stage in Malta on 21 May - With AI Agents

Christoph Sauerborn, CEO of Brixon Group and Brixon AI, will lead the live multi-agent demonstration at Hilton Malta on 21 May 2026.

Multi-agent system runs research, copy and creative end-to-end before 400+ B2B leaders. Free admission; venue cap closes registration soon.

The 80 per cent AI failure rate isn't an AI problem, it's a systems-engineering problem. We are showing what the working 20 per cent looks like — live, not on slides.” — Christoph Sauerborn

BIRKIRKARA, MALTA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Several hundred business leaders are expected at the Hilton Malta Portomaso Suite on 21 May for the largest dedicated B2B AI event held in Malta this year. Registrations passed 400 by 25 April and continue to climb. The half-day programme runs 09:00 to 12:30 CEST.The host is Brixon AI , the AI implementation arm of Malta-based growth and RevOps engineering firm Brixon Group The centrepiece is a 60-minute live demonstration. On stage, a multi-agent system will run a B2B marketing campaign end-to-end — research, copywriting, creative production, campaign assembly — on the same Claude Code and MCP infrastructure Brixon Group uses inside its agency every day.Organisers expect to close registration before 21 May once the venue cap is reached. Admission is free.WHY THE EVENT EXISTSMost enterprise AI projects never reach production. A RAND Corporation study published in August 2024, "The Root Causes of Failure for Artificial Intelligence Projects," put the failure rate above 80 per cent — twice the rate of non-AI IT projects. MIT's Project NANDA report "The GenAI Divide: State of AI in Business 2025" came to a similar conclusion: 95 per cent of organisations using generative AI report no measurable return.Buyers attending the May event describe the same pattern in their own companies. Scattered tools, unclear ROI, and a widening gap between AI experimentation and AI in production."Most companies are still picking AI tools," said Christoph Sauerborn , CEO of Brixon Group and Brixon AI. "We build digital employees — agents that own a workflow end-to-end. The 80 per cent failure rate isn't an AI problem, it's a systems-engineering problem. We are showing what the working 20 per cent actually looks like — live, with real systems and real numbers."WHAT ATTENDEES TAKE HOMEAfter the live build, attendees split into two parallel tracks: The Architecture, for CTOs, IT directors and technical leads; and The Business Case, for CEOs, COOs and managing directors. Every registered attendee leaves with a 90-day implementation roadmap, a KPI framework for measuring AI ROI, and a pre-configured AI agent. An invite-only C-level lunch follows the main programme.ABOUT THE HOSTSauerborn is a mechanical and industrial engineer from RWTH Aachen University with a Master's in Business Information Systems. He started his career as an Industry 4.0 software developer at Bosch Rexroth, where he watched 9 out of 10 AI projects fail and reverse-engineered what the surviving 10 per cent did differently. He later co-founded i-flow, a data orchestration platform for manufacturing, and sold his shares before founding Brixon Group in 2025 and Brixon AI in 2026.He builds and ships multi-agent systems on Claude Code and MCP infrastructure daily, lectures in Digital Value Creation at Fachhochschule des Mittelstandes Bielefeld, and reaches more than 50,000 followers across LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube. His weekly newsletter "2 Capital Letters" documents real agent implementations from his daily work.This is Brixon AI's first in-person event after a series of online formats earlier in 2026.ABOUT BRIXON AIBrixon AI is a Malta-based AI implementation company that designs, builds and deploys multi-agent AI systems for B2B marketing and sales teams. Brixon AI operates the same agent infrastructure its parent company uses inside its agency every day. Brixon AI is a subsidiary of Brixon Group Ltd. brixon.aiABOUT BRIXON GROUPBrixon Group Ltd is a Malta-based growth and RevOps engineering firm acting as an external growth department for B2B companies in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland). Clients work in B2B SaaS, professional services, and B2B hardware and technology. brixongroup.comEVENT DETAILSDate: Thursday, 21 May 2026Time: 09:00 — 12:30 CESTVenue: Portomaso Suite, Hilton MaltaAdmission: Free; registration required at brixon.aiStatus: Registration closes once venue cap is reached

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