SleePare Mattress Store Now Open in San Francisco, California

Shanir Kol, founder and CEO of SleePare. Reference image: Inside a SleePare showroom. The new San Francisco location at 50 De Haro Street carries a similar selection of online mattress brands. SleePare, the try-and-buy online-mattress retailer.

The SleePare San Francisco showroom officially opens its doors today at 50 De Haro Street, inviting Bay Area shoppers to test top online mattress brands.

Came in today and spoke with Setareh. She helped me find the mattress I was looking for and beat the online price. It's really nice to be able to try online mattresses in-person. Great experience!” — Nadeem Y (SleePare Los Angeles customer)

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleePare Mattress Store San Francisco officially opens its doors today, welcoming Bay Area shoppers to its newest try-and-buy showroom at 50 De Haro Street. The location is SleePare's ninth in the United States and the first dedicated try-and-buy mattress destination in the city.Starting today, San Francisco residents and visitors can walk into the new showroom, test top online-exclusive mattress brands side by side, and get personalized guidance from in-store sleep experts. The store is open five days a week, with appointments available for shoppers who prefer a private, more focused visit.A New Way to Shop for a Mattress in San FranciscoFor most Bay Area residents, buying a mattress has meant choosing between two imperfect options: a traditional mattress chain with limited brand variety and high-pressure sales, or an online-only retailer where the bed cannot be tested before it ships. SleePare's San Francisco showroom changes that. Customers can now physically test the mattresses they have been researching online, compare them against each other in a single visit, and make a confident purchase backed by a best-price match guarantee.The showroom carries flagship models from leading online-exclusive brands, including:- Avocado- Bear- Brooklyn Bedding- Casper- DreamCloud- Helix- Leesa- MLILY- Nectar- Puffy- WinkBedsEach mattress is set up for genuine testing, with a quiet, well-lit floor designed for shoppers to spend as much time as they need lying on different beds. There is no commission structure for sales staff, no scripted upsell, and no pressure to close on the spot.What Visitors Can Expect on Opening Day and BeyondThe SleePare San Francisco team has prepared the showroom for a steady flow of customers from day one. Walk-in shoppers are welcome during business hours, and online appointment booking is available for those who want guaranteed one-on-one time with a sleep expert. Each visit typically begins with a brief conversation about sleep style, body type, current pain points, and budget, after which the sleep expert recommends a small set of mattresses worth testing first. From there, customers are free to test as many beds as they like.The store also carries adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and mattress protectors, so shoppers can try a complete sleep setup in one visit rather than ordering accessories separately online.Showroom HoursThe SleePare San Francisco showroom is open five days a week:- Monday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM- Tuesday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM- Wednesday: Closed- Thursday: Closed- Friday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM- Saturday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM- Sunday: 11:00 AM to 7:00 PMWhat Makes SleePare Different?- Online-exclusive brands under one roof: Sought-after mattress brands not typically found in traditional mattress stores.- Try & buy experience: Customers can physically test every online-exclusive mattress in the showroom as long as they need, with no pressure and no commission-driven sales.- Best price guaranteed: SleePare matches the brand's online price on every mattress in the showroom.- Return policy: SleePare accepts returns on unopened mattresses.- Free delivery: Complimentary mattress delivery to the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada. Same-day delivery available for $99 where eligible.- White-glove setup: Optional in-home setup and old-mattress removal.- Expert guidance: In-store sleep experts provide personalized, commission-free advice tailored to body type, sleep position, and budget.- Nine U.S. locations: New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tysons Corner VA, Boston, Miami, Long Island NY, Dallas, and now San Francisco.- Transparent pricing: Clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees or surprise charges at checkout.Where to Find SleePare San FranciscoThe new showroom is located at 50 De Haro Street in the Showplace Square and Design District, on the edge of SoMa and Potrero Hill. The neighborhood is convenient to the Mission, Hayes Valley, and Dogpatch, and the store is accessible by Caltrain, Muni, and major freeways for shoppers driving in from across the Bay Area, including Oakland, Berkeley, San Jose, and the Peninsula. For shoppers traveling longer distances, SleePare offers free nationwide delivery on every purchase.About SleePareSleePare is a trusted online and brick-and-mortar mattress retailer known for meeting customers where they are. The company's online-exclusive mattress brands break down the barrier between e-commerce and in-store shopping by giving customers a chance to try before they buy.Founded with the belief that buying a mattress should be straightforward, SleePare has grown from a single showroom in New York City to a network of nine showrooms across the United States. The company carries a carefully curated selection of online-exclusive mattress brands that customers would otherwise only find through e-commerce sites, allowing shoppers to compare firmness levels, materials, and feel in a single visit.Visit SleePare San Francisco TodayThe SleePare San Francisco showroom is open and ready to welcome shoppers. Whether visitors are early in their research, weighing two final options, or ready to purchase, the team is prepared to help them find the right mattress for their body, their budget, and their sleep style.Contact:SleePare Mattress Store San Francisco50 De Haro Street, San Francisco, CA 94103+1 415-740-6608SF@sleepare.comHours: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.Now Open: Tuesday, April 28, 2026A Better Way to Buy a MattressSleePare's San Francisco opening marks the company's continued commitment to giving online mattress shoppers a real-world place to test before they buy, eliminating the guesswork from one of the most important purchases in any home.

SleePare Mattress Showroom Image Film

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