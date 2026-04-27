All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth Sees Rise in Off-Leash Training Demand as Spring Outdoor Season Begins

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Fort Worth trainers see rising demand for distraction-based obedience work as warmer temperatures bring families and dogs to parks, trails, and public spaces.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures climb in North Texas and Fort Worth families return to parks, trails, and outdoor recreation areas, trainers at All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth are seeing a measurable uptick in off-leash obedience inquiries. The demand follows a predictable seasonal pattern, but trainers say the spring season consistently brings a sharp increase in calls from owners who noticed their dogs struggling with distractions after spending the winter months primarily indoors.Spring in Fort Worth coincides with peak activity at the city’s more than 280 parks and 100 miles of trails. The Tarrant Regional Water District’s Trinity Trails system, which stretches more than 100 miles through the Fort Worth metro, draws tens of thousands of walkers, joggers, and cyclists each week once temperatures stabilize above 60 degrees. For dogs that have been confined to backyards and indoor spaces since fall, reintroduction to those high-stimulation environments can expose obedience gaps that owners did not realize existed.“A dog can seem perfectly well-behaved in the backyard and then completely fall apart the moment it sees another dog across a park,” said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder of All Dogs Unleashed in Fort Worth . “The problem is not that the dog forgot its training. The problem is that the training was only practiced in low-distraction environments. Real reliability requires practicing the commands in the exact conditions where you need them to work.”The American Kennel Club notes that distraction proofing, the process of reinforcing obedience commands in progressively more stimulating environments, is one of the most commonly skipped phases of at-home training. Without it, behaviors that appear solid indoors often break down in public settings where competing stimuli include unfamiliar people, other dogs, wildlife, bicycles, and ambient noise.All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth’s off-leash obedience program specifically addresses this gap by conducting training sessions in outdoor and real-world settings rather than controlled indoor environments. The program covers recall, heel, stay, and place commands under the kind of distractions Fort Worth dog owners encounter daily along the Trinity Trails, at Gateway Park, and in the Botanic Garden district.Fort Worth Parks and Recreation reports that park attendance increases by as much as 40 percent between February and May as residents take advantage of the mild spring window before summer heat arrives. That seasonal surge means more dogs encountering more stimuli during a period when their owners are most motivated to invest in training.The company’s two-week Board and Train immersion program offers an accelerated path for owners who want their dogs ready for spring recreation before the season peaks. Dogs in the program spend two weeks training with professionals in environments designed to replicate real-world conditions, graduating with obedience skills that transfer reliably from controlled settings to the trails, parks, and neighborhoods where Fort Worth families spend their time outdoors.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth includes a lifetime follow-up guarantee with every training program, allowing owners to reinforce skills or address new behavioral challenges at no additional cost. The Benbrook State Route facility serves Fort Worth, Benbrook, Ridglea, Camp Bowie, and surrounding Tarrant County communities.Founded in 2007 by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth operates 20 locations across 14 states. The company specializes in Board and Train immersion programs, in-home behavior modification, and off-leash obedience training. With more than 12,000 dogs trained system-wide, All Dogs Unleashed provides lifetime follow-up support with every program. The Fort Worth location is at 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116. For information or to schedule a consultation, call (817) 393-6224, email fortworth@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116Phone: (817) 393-6224Website: https://alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth/

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