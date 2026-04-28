Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured in Midday and Named Among Top Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026 Alongside Sridhar Vembu

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured alongside Sridhar Vembu and Ananya Birla in Mid-Day’s Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026 list. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured in Mid-Day’s Entrepreneurs to Look Forward in 2026 list. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured among Forbes India’s game-changing leaders, recognized for excellence in advanced neurosurgery and innovation in brain and spine care. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured in Forbes India, Midday and Named Among Top Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026 Alongside Sridhar Vembu and Ananya Birla

This recognition reflects a shift toward accessible, technology-driven neurosurgical care beyond metros, improving outcomes through scalable systems” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Featured by Forbes India and Mid-Day Among Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a neurosurgeon and founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital, has been recognized in two recent national features that highlight emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in India.He was included in Forbes India’s “ Game-Changing Leaders You Should Know About ” and also named in the “Entrepreneurs to Look Forward in 2026” list published by Mid-Day. The Mid-Day feature includes business leaders such as Sridhar Vembu of Zoho Corporation and Ananya Birla.The recognitions reflect a broader trend of clinicians taking on entrepreneurial roles to expand access to specialized healthcare services in India.Expansion of Advanced Neurosciences in Tier-2 IndiaBased in Guntur, Dr. Rao’s Hospital focuses on neurology, neurosurgery, and spine care. The facility was established to provide advanced neurosciences services in a non-metropolitan setting, where access to such care has traditionally been limited.The hospital incorporates technologies such as neuronavigation systems, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and minimally invasive surgical platforms. These tools are increasingly used in complex brain and spine procedures to enhance surgical precision and patient safety.Training and Clinical BackgroundDr. Patibandla completed his medical education in India, including neurosurgical training at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. He subsequently pursued further training in the United States across multiple subspecialties, including skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and endovascular neurosurgery.His clinical work includes the use of minimally invasive and endoscopic techniques in neurosurgery, as well as participation in academic conferences and surgical training programs.Growing Role of Healthcare EntrepreneursThe inclusion of Dr. Patibandla in both Forbes India and Mid-Day reflects a wider shift in India’s healthcare landscape, where physicians are increasingly involved in building institutions and care delivery systems.Industry observers note that this trend drives:Rising demand for specialised care beyond metropolitan areasAdvances in medical technology are enabling decentralised treatmentIncreasing focus on patient outcomes and system efficiencyThe Mid-Day feature highlights entrepreneurs working across sectors, with healthcare emerging as a key area of innovation.Clinical and Academic ContributionsDr. Patibandla has been involved in the adoption and presentation of advanced neurosurgical techniques, including:Endoscopic approaches to brain, spine, skull base and craniovertebral junction pathologiesUse of intraoperative neuromonitoring in Brain and spine surgeryEndovascular procedures for complex vascular conditionsHe has presented clinical work as faculty at national and international scientific meetings like Neuroendocon, Missabcon, NSI, YNF NSI, and CNS, where he won awards like the Brainlab Neurosurgery award for his brain tumor work.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a neurosurgeon based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, and the founder of Dr. Rao's Hospital. His practice focuses on minimally invasive endoscopic brain and spine surgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, and endovascular vascular neurosurgery, with an emphasis on technology-assisted procedures.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital (Dr. Rao's International Institute of Neurosciences)12-19-67, Old Bank Road, KothapetGuntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 90100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

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