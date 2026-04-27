OMODA Teams Up with VCT EMEA at IBS and Auto Show to Engage a New Generation Through Esports

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 26, during the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) and the concurrent auto show, OMODA — a global crossover brand — joined forces with the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) EMEA and Game Changers EMEA at the OMODA & JAECOO “From Million To Annual Million” Launch Event and OMODA 4 Roll-off Ceremony. The collaboration connects the virtual arena of competitive gaming with physical mobility, offering young users a cross-domain experience that blends technology, culture, and shared enthusiasm.

Esports as a Bridge to Youth Culture

Esports has grown into a dynamic sport and cultural touchpoint that strongly resonates with younger audiences. For many in Gen Z, it serves as a space for self-expression, individuality, and community. VALORANT, developed by Riot Games, has gained a wide global following on the strength of its competitive integrity and visual style. The VCT EMEA circuit and the Game Changers EMEA league, which focus on inclusive competition and emerging talent, attract substantial viewership and reflect values such as teamwork, determination, and continuous improvement.

The partnership is also supported by the structure of the VCT ecosystem — a league system designed for broad participation and long-term growth. As VCT EMEA broadens its talent pool, its emphasis on inclusive development parallels OMODA’s global expansion and drive for innovation.

OMODA positions itself as a crossover brand that seeks to integrate technology, culture, and passion beyond the automotive space. Through this collaboration with VCT EMEA and Game Changers EMEA, the brand uses esports — an area of genuine interest for many young people — to build deeper alignment with its global user community.

Shared Spirit, Different Arenas

A common thread in this partnership is the aspiration to go beyond conventional limits. VCT EMEA continually advances new formats and trends in competitive gaming. OMODA adopts a similar forward-looking approach, offering design and technology shaped for users who want something distinct. Together, the two aim to explore the intersection of esports and mobility on shared terms.

The OMODA 4 serves as the featured vehicle for this cross-industry initiative. Its design draws on a futuristic mechanical aesthetic, and its in-car technology and performance characteristics are presented as extensions of the competitive spirit found in gaming.

Building an Ecosystem Across Gaming, Automotive, and Culture

Rather than a conventional co-branding exercise, the partnership represents an attempt to build a multi-dimensional brand experience that links esports, automotive design, and youth culture, helping to strengthen emotional connections with new generations of users.

In terms of exterior design, the OMODA 4 uses angular geometric lines and modern light signatures that echo VCT EMEA’s visual language. Inside, the vehicle is equipped with a mobile cockpit system that supports wireless gamepad connectivity, a high-definition screen, and surround sound. It also integrates gaming applications and lifestyle functions — including mobile karaoke and pet travel modes — turning the cabin into a versatile hub for entertainment and daily mobility.

For driving performance, the OMODA 4 carries original sport styling elements. The OMODA 4 ULTRA variant adds a sport exhaust sound system and launch control, aiming to deliver responsive power delivery and agile handling that match the fast-paced nature of esports competition.

By bringing the competitive drive of the virtual world into real-world mobility, OMODA and VCT EMEA look to create fresh, multidimensional experiences for young users worldwide, continuing to explore new formats that link technology, trend-forward design, and shared passion.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group — the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO — ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, recording one of the fastest climbs among global automakers, and remained China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO operates with the vision of “Co-Creating A Beautiful Life With Young People.” OMODA focuses on building a global crossover brand, while JAECOO follows the philosophy of “From Classic Beyond Classic” and works toward becoming a global off-road brand with a refined character. By 2025, OMODA & JAECOO had entered 64 markets across Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, showing strong global growth momentum and becoming one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in Europe. In new energy vehicles, the company leverages its advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS), which features high power, low energy consumption, and long combined range, aiming to provide efficient new energy solutions and pursue a leadership position in the hybrid segment. Extending beyond core automotive business, OMODA & JAECOO has also moved into intelligent technologies: a robot developed with the AiMOGA team has been deployed in real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a milestone in the company’s intelligent transformation.

About the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT)

VALORANT is a 5v5 character-based tactical shooter attracting millions of players globally. To support worldwide competition, Riot Games operates the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a year-long circuit consisting of international leagues and global events across EMEA, Asia, and the Americas. Teams compete through four international leagues and Masters tournaments, with the goal of qualifying for Champions — a two-week tournament where one team earns the title of VALORANT Global Champion.

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