OMODA&JAECOO Approaches One Million Global Sales in Under Three Years, Driven by European Expansion

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMODA&JAECOO’s cumulative global sales have exceeded 960,000 units as of April 2026, putting the brand on track to reach the one-million-unit milestone within this month. Achieving this mark less than three years after its market launch, the brand ranks among the fastest in the global automotive industry to approach one million sales, with Europe serving as a key growth engine.

Accelerated European Rollout

The brand’s performance in Europe has been a central factor in its rapid expansion. In the United Kingdom, OMODA&JAECOO recorded 17,951 registrations in March 2026. The JAECOO 7 was the UK’s best-selling new car for the month and also led year-to-date sales across all models in 2026. In Poland, the brand held 11th position in the market, while in Italy it entered the top 20, supported by competitive product offerings. Across Europe, cumulative sales have surpassed 250,000 units, with business operations now spanning 20 countries and regions.

The European presence continues to grow. In April 2026, the brand entered France with its electrified models, including the JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 5, and named French actor Jean Reno as JAECOO brand ambassador. The partnership reflects a shared interpretation of the theme “From Classic, Beyond Classic.” Following the market entry, the sales network in France has expanded quickly: contracts have been signed with 100 dealers, and the plan targets 130 operational sales points by the end of 2026. The company is building a local ecosystem that covers sales, service and related operations through strategic partnerships, aiming to deliver a complete product and service experience to French consumers.

After France, the brand will enter the German market in May, taking on one of the world’s most demanding automotive environments—a move that underlines the brand’s engineering and technical focus. With the deployments in France and Germany, OMODA&JAECOO moves closer to full coverage of the European market as part of its global development.

Expanding Localization to Support Long-Term Growth

Alongside rising sales, OMODA&JAECOO continues to develop its long-term operational base in Europe. In 2018, parent company Chery Automobile set up a research and development center in Raunheim, Germany, to integrate European regulatory, technical and design requirements into vehicle development. Building on that foundation, the brand further advanced its localization in April 2026 by opening a new R&D center in Paris dedicated to developing and adapting future city cars for the European market. In the same month, it launched a European Operations Center in Barcelona, Spain, and established a Spain Research Institute. The Barcelona operations center functions as a central hub for European business, coordinating operations, compliance, supply chain, finance and public affairs, while the research institute focuses on electrification, intelligent mobility and sustainability.

With the three centers in Raunheim, Paris and Barcelona now in place, OMODA&JAECOO has created an end-to-end structure that links technical development and operational management in Europe, supporting deeper local integration and the brand’s global strategy.

Third Anniversary Events Highlight Brand Capabilities

To mark its third anniversary, OMODA&JAECOO is rolling out a series of events. On April 24 at Auto China 2026, the brand gave the global debut of its VPD (Valet Parking Driver) technology through public high-difficulty scenario tests. The OMODA 4 “CYBER MECHA” model is set to begin production on April 26. At the same time, a 9-Country Super Hybrid Marathon will put the OMODA 5, JAECOO 5 and JAECOO 7 SHS-H models through extended real-world driving scenarios to verify the capability of the Super Hybrid System. In parallel, a Global Music Festival will bring together international artists and users to celebrate the anniversary, and the AiMOGA Global Launch Event will introduce new robots and an expanded product lineup, reflecting the brand’s work across technology, products and user ecosystems.

About OMODA&JAECOO

Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the 2025 Fortune Global 500 and held its position as China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the 23rd consecutive year. OMODA&JAECOO adopts the brand vision “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People,” with OMODA positioned as a crossover brand and JAECOO as an off-road brand, creating differentiation through a dual-brand approach. By 2025, the brand had entered 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. In new energy vehicles, the brand leverages its SHS technology, delivering high power, high efficiency and long combined driving range while offering electrified solutions to global users. Beyond its core automotive business, OMODA&JAECOO has expanded into intelligent technologies. A robot developed with the AiMOGA team has been deployed in real public service settings and was featured at the Asian Youth Para Games, illustrating the brand’s move into intelligent solutions.

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