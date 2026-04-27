JAECOO Tops Israeli Sales Chart and Gains Ground Across Europe, Southeast Asia

CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2026, the Israeli automotive market saw a notable shift: the emerging brand JAECOO recorded cumulative deliveries of 7,946 vehicles, overtaking long-time market leader Hyundai to become the best-selling brand overall for the month. In a market with no domestic brand protection, Israeli consumers are known for their focus on price and technical detail. JAECOO’s performance in a highly competitive environment suggests that its product strength and brand appeal are gaining significant traction, redrawing the competitive landscape.

From Israel to Europe: Broad-Based Growth

The United Kingdom is one of the world’s most competitive automotive markets and is characterized by strong brand loyalty. In January 2026 alone, the JAECOO 7 registered 4,059 unit sales, ranking first on the UK retail sales chart. Since its launch in January 2025, the model has accumulated over 30,100 sales in 12 months, making JAECOO one of the fastest-growing mainstream automotive brands in the UK in the past decade. In Italy, the JAECOO 7 entered the rankings at eighth place at the start of the year with 416 units sold. Meanwhile, in Spain, JAECOO’s cumulative registrations reached 1,318 units in the first two months of 2026, a 38.16% year-on-year increase. These figures point to sustained growth and indicate that the brand is establishing recognition in core European markets and building a presence in traditional automotive strongholds.

A Shift in Southeast Asia as NEV Adoption Accelerates

In Southeast Asia, JAECOO has captured a strong position in the new energy vehicle (NEV) segment. In January 2026, registration data released by Thai automotive outlet Autolife Thailand showed that the JAECOO 5 EV led the overall market for single-model sales with 6,806 units sold. It also topped both the SUV and battery electric vehicle (BEV) categories, accounting for a 16.1% market share for the month. This was the third consecutive month the model held the top sales position in Thailand, extending its lead over other mainstream new energy models. In February, the JAECOO 5 EV ranked second among Indonesia’s best-selling BEVs with 2,926 units sold and entered the top ten in the country’s overall vehicle sales for the first time, challenging the traditional dominance of Japanese brands. Cumulative sales from January to February reached 4,868 units, keeping the model as the best-selling all-electric SUV in the Indonesian market. The results in Indonesia and Thailand highlight JAECOO’s role in shaping the NEV segment rather than simply following established trends.

A Global Journey That Is Just Beginning

The brand’s progress in mature European markets demonstrates its ability to enter demanding core markets. Its growth in Israel amid a complex political environment shows resilience in volatile conditions, while its position in Southeast Asia points to strong capabilities in the new energy transition. Behind these achievements is a replicable global operating model: a multi-market product portfolio, an adaptable operational system, and brand communications that bridge cultural differences. When these elements are integrated, sales growth becomes a sustained outcome rather than an isolated surge.

On the occasion of its third anniversary, OMODA & JAECOO announced that its global cumulative sales had surpassed one million units, making it one of the youngest automotive brands to reach this milestone. This volume further reflects the brand’s global product development and market expansion capabilities, achieving in three years what has traditionally taken much longer.

As its global channel network expands and brand awareness grows, JAECOO is making progress toward its vision of becoming a global elegant off-road brand. Three years since its founding, the brand has extended across Eurasia and entered diverse overseas markets, showing an ability to deliver popular models in multiple regions. These developments were presented at Auto China 2026, with the one-million-unit milestone representing a new starting point in its global journey.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, recording one of the fastest ascents among global automakers, and maintained its position as China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for the 23rd consecutive year. OMODA & JAECOO pursues the vision of “Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People.” OMODA focuses on becoming the world’s leading crossover brand, while JAECOO adheres to the philosophy “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and is committed to building a global elegant off-road brand, creating differentiated competitiveness through a dual-brand route. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand had expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and other regions, and has become one of the fastest-growing car brands in Europe. In new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO draws on the Group’s advanced SHS hybrid technology to deliver high power, high efficiency, and a long combined range, offering new energy solutions for global users while strengthening its position in the hybrid segment. In addition, the brand has extended its technological innovation into intelligent technologies. The robot jointly developed with the AiMOGA team has been deployed in real public service settings and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, marking a step in the automaker’s intelligent transformation and broadening the brand’s value proposition.

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