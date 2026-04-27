Advanced Smile Dentistry Highlights the Role of Advanced Dental Technology in Implant Accuracy and Patient Comfort

Advanced Smile Dentistry Dr. David Basar - Advance Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry highlights how CBCT, digital scanners, and minimally invasive techniques support implant accuracy and patient comfort.

CBCT imaging and digital workflows enable detailed treatment planning, supporting accurate implant positioning and contributing to a more controlled clinical process.” — David Basar, DDS, Founder and Lead Dentist

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Smile Dentistry outlined how advanced dental technologies are used in implant procedures to support treatment accuracy and patient comfort during diagnostic and surgical phases.

Dental implant treatment involves multiple stages, including diagnosis, planning, surgical placement, and restoration. Technologies such as cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), intraoral digital scanners, and computer-assisted planning systems are commonly used to evaluate bone structure and guide implant positioning.

CBCT imaging provides three-dimensional visualization of the jaw, allowing clinicians to assess bone density, anatomical structures, and implant placement angles before surgery. Digital scanning systems are used to capture detailed impressions without traditional materials, supporting precision in restorative design.

“Accurate diagnosis and planning are central to implant treatment. Advanced imaging and digital workflows allow clinicians to evaluate conditions in detail and guide placement with greater precision,” said David Basar, founder and lead dentist at Advanced Smile Dentistry.

The use of digital planning tools may also support minimally invasive approaches in certain cases. By mapping implant positions in advance, clinicians can reduce surgical variability and align treatment steps more precisely. This approach can contribute to shorter procedure times and may support patient comfort during recovery.

Laser-assisted techniques may be used in selected procedures for soft tissue management, depending on clinical requirements. These technologies are evaluated as part of case-specific treatment planning and are applied based on individual patient conditions.

Advanced Smile Dentistry provides a comprehensive dental implant system for permanent smile solutions in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake across its New Jersey locations. The practice incorporates diagnostic imaging and digital workflows into implant treatment planning and restorative procedures. The dental implant clinic publishes educational materials on full mouth implant procedures, cost considerations, and treatment planning through its digital platforms to support patients' understanding.

About Advanced Smile Dentistry

Advanced Smile Dentistry is a New Jersey-based dental practice led by Dr. David Basar with locations in Toms River and Woodcliff Lake, focused on full-mouth dental implant treatment, implant-supported restorations, and advanced diagnostic planning. The practice provides structured treatment approaches supported by digital technology and patient-specific care planning.

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