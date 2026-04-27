OMODA 5 Surpasses 400,000 Global Sales in Three Years, Anchoring Brand’s Million-Unit Milestone

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three years after its debut, the OMODA 5 has surpassed 400,000 cumulative global sales across more than 60 countries and regions. The model has played a central role in driving OMODA&JAECOO’s overall sales past the one-million-unit mark—achieving a level of global market validation in three years that traditionally takes established automakers significantly longer. This performance stems from a geographically balanced market strategy and a targeted lineup of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

Global sales of the OMODA 5 were supported by momentum in two major markets, along with substantial volume from right-hand-drive (RHD) regions. Together, these became the core pillars of the model’s international performance.

The RHD cluster delivered a notable breakthrough, with the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa combining for nearly 120,000 units. In the European Union, Italy, Spain, and Poland also contributed strong demand. In Italy, the OMODA 5 SHS-H reached cumulative sales of over 5,600 units in just five months after launch, underscoring the relevance of SHS technology for European consumers transitioning toward electrification.

A key enabler of these results is the brand’s NEV-focused strategy, which has allowed the OMODA 5 to adapt to distinct regional demands and gain acceptance across diverse markets.

The OMODA 5 SHS-H applies a “One car, Two Vibes” concept to address varied user needs. In core European markets where hybrid models are becoming a popular bridge to electrification, the vehicle offers a smooth, electric-focused driving experience on one hand, while its WLTP combined range of up to 1,000 km helps reduce range concerns on longer journeys. On the other hand, a more dynamic mode provides responsive acceleration—0–100 km/h in 7.9 seconds—and dual driving settings, combining everyday efficiency with an engaging drive. Since launch, the SHS-H has recorded cumulative regional sales approaching 20,000 units, receiving positive market feedback and contributing meaningfully to regional growth.

The OMODA 5 EV has also achieved solid results in several markets, signaling growing EV demand beyond conventional strongholds. In the Middle East, Israel accounted for over 10,000 units. In emerging RHD markets, Indonesia reached 6,185 units and Malaysia 1,500 units, reflecting faster-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia and demonstrating the model’s broad global adaptability.

At Auto China 2026, OMODA&JAECOO marked its third anniversary by announcing that cumulative global sales had exceeded one million units, making it one of the fastest young automotive brands to reach that threshold. Within this achievement, the OMODA 5’s 400,000-unit contribution over three years highlights how localized operations and a deep presence in regional markets can accelerate global expansion. By addressing different road conditions and varying consumer expectations across regions, the OMODA 5 has built recognition and trust through consistent product capabilities.

About OMODA&JAECOO

Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the 2025 Fortune Global 500, recording one of the steepest climbs among global automakers, and has been China’s largest passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA&JAECOO pursues a vision of co-creating a better life with young consumers. OMODA focuses on building a globally recognized crossover brand, while JAECOO adheres to the “From Classic, Beyond Classic” philosophy and is dedicated to an elegant off-road positioning—creating differentiated competitiveness through two distinct routes. By 2025, the brand had expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, with particularly rapid growth in Europe. In the NEV field, the brand deploys advanced SHS technology to deliver high power, low fuel consumption and long combined range, providing efficient new energy solutions and advancing steadily toward its objective of becoming a leading global hybrid brand. Beyond its core automotive business, OMODA&JAECOO has extended technological innovation into intelligent technologies: a robot co-developed with the AiMOGA team has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games, representing a notable example of the automaker’s intelligent transformation and expanding the brand’s value boundaries.

Note:

Availability of certain features may vary by market. Final vehicle specifications and feature availability are subject to local regulations and actual market delivery.

SHS-P: P stands for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

SHS-H: H stands for Hybrid Electric Vehicle.

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