OMODA Global Music Festival Launches 'Auto Grommy' Experience, Merging Technology, Music, and Global Culture

WUHU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 28, the OMODA Global Music Festival will open with a lineup of international artists, technology-driven performances, cross-cultural exchanges, and a global food street. Designed as an immersive music and culture theme park, the event is aimed at engaging Gen Z audiences while reflecting OMODA’s open and diverse brand approach.

As a crossover automotive brand, OMODA uses the festival to bring its O-universe ecosystem to life by integrating music, art, technology, global culture and brand elements into the “Auto Grommy” concept. Through this, the brand extends beyond vehicle manufacturing to offer a lifestyle experience that is participatory and co-creative for young users.

International Lineup Delivers Cross-Cultural Performances

With more than 4,000 attendees, the festival brings together global guests, industry representatives and brand partners, serving as a platform for cross-cultural exchange. A total of 18 artist groups from 18 countries are scheduled to perform. Featured vocalists include Malaysia’s Sila, Sydney Opera House principal singer Natalie Aroyan, Brazil’s Alexia Eevllyn, and French vocalist Elena Houlay, among others.

Pop singers and bands from Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Mexico and additional countries will present a range of musical genres. The 26 scheduled performances blend acrobatics, martial arts, pop, R&B, opera and other art forms, offering an international audiovisual program aligned with OMODA’s focus on youth, individuality and global connections.

Technology and Culture Bring the O-Universe Ecosystem to Life

The event combines technology and cultural elements. The AiMOGA Robotics team’s Mornine robot and robotic dog will conduct intelligent reception and interactive check-ins on site, while in-car karaoke and esports activities add interactive features. On the cultural side, dragon and lion dances, along with Hanfu parades, will present Eastern aesthetics within a contemporary context.

A Global Food Street will run alongside the performances, offering flavors from multiple countries in a bus-market setting. The inclusive scene design reflects OMODA’s emphasis on cultural connection, turning the O-universe ecosystem into a physical, experiential environment.

This edition of the festival marks the third iteration of the brand’s “Music & Partners” exchange program and coincides with OMODA & JAECOO’s third anniversary and the milestone of one million units in cumulative global sales. Built around the concept of industry exchange in an immersive setting, the festival provides a networking environment for global partners, designed to foster collaboration and dialogue in a relaxed atmosphere. The event has evolved beyond a music celebration into a shared experience that builds emotional resonance with OMODA’s young users worldwide. Using music as a common language, the brand seeks to convey its values and perspective. The festival is coordinated with the IBS Chery International Business Summit to form a global communications platform. Going forward, OMODA plans to continue developing the O-universe ecosystem, present its brand ethos globally, and work with the new generation to shape future mobility and lifestyle experiences.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500 and recorded one of the fastest rises among global automakers. It has remained China’s top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. OMODA & JAECOO pursues a brand vision of co-creating a better life with young people. OMODA positions itself as a global crossover brand, while JAECOO follows the philosophy “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and focuses on building an elegant off-road brand, creating differentiated competitiveness through a dual-brand strategy. As of 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brands have expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, and have demonstrated rapid growth in Europe. In the field of new energy vehicles, OMODA & JAECOO applies its advanced SHS technology, featuring high power, high efficiency and long combined range, to provide efficient new energy solutions for global users as it works toward becoming a leading hybrid vehicle brand. Beyond its core automotive business, OMODA & JAECOO has extended technological innovation into intelligent technologies. The robot jointly developed with the AiMOGA team has entered real public service scenarios and debuted at the Asian Youth Para Games, marking a step in the automaker’s intelligent transformation and further broadening its brand value.

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