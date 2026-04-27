ShareMatch Appoints Industry Pioneer Graham Martin as Special Advisor to Fortify Governance

ShareMatch has appointed regulatory pioneer Graham Martin as Special Advisor to the Company. This is ShareMatch’s second governance appointment of 2026.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShareMatch Appoints Fintech and Regulatory Pioneer Graham Martin as Special Advisor to Fortify Ethical Governance and Shariah Integrity.ShareMatch, a UK-based fintech platform, has appointed fintech and regulatory pioneer Graham Martin as Special Advisor to the Company. This is ShareMatch’s second governance appointment of 2026.Martin’s career spans more than four decades of board and operating roles in regulated markets. He founded Bonne Terre Limited, which was subsequently sold to BSkyB and later formed part of the Stars Group / Flutter Entertainment combination valued at approximately £3.4 billion in 2018.Role and ScopeIn his capacity as Special Advisor, Martin will provide counsel to ShareMatch’s executive leadership and act as technical consultant to the Shariah Advisory Board. His experience with regulated cross-border digital consumer markets will inform the Board’s process for identifying and excluding any perceived traditional "gaming" mechanics from ShareMatch’s asset-backed investment model. The Shariah Advisory Board retains final authority on Shariah-related matters and all platform content, with AAOIFI standards as the controlling framework."Graham Martin is an institutional titan whose career has defined the modern sports industry," said Dr. Mahmoud Zoair, Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Board at ShareMatch. "His role is not just advisory; it is protective. Graham’s granular understanding of where the lines are drawn in traditional markets allows us to build a platform that is uncompromisingly Shariah-compliant. He provides the structural foresight that ensures our 'Sport-Fi' model remains a purely ethical, asset-backed investment ecosystem."BackgroundMartin originated and drafted the world’s first online offshore digital consumer markets framework in the Bailiwick of Guernsey. His board and operating record spans governance-critical entities in the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, including MIRACL (zero-knowledge authentication), APEXX Fintech, Crowdstacker (FCA-regulated peer-to-peer lending), Aquarius AI (Canadian Stock Exchange listed), GEM Green Energy Services, and Newgioco Group (OTCQB listed). In his dual role at ShareMatch, he will support the Shariah Advisory Board on compliance testing of ShareMatch’s investment products."ShareMatch is pioneering a necessary evolution in the sports industry by combining ethical investment with asset-backed transparency," said Graham Martin. "My experience has always been rooted in creating secure, regulated environments. I am delighted to support the Shariah Advisory Board by providing the technical insights necessary to ensure that our products are built with absolute integrity, remaining fundamentally separate from traditional industry models while offering world-class security to our users."The appointment prepares ShareMatch for its platform launch on 22nd May 2026 and it's Series A funding round, expected in the coming months.For more information about ShareMatch and its approach to sports investment, please visit www.sharematch.me About ShareMatchFounded in 2024 and headquartered in the UK, ShareMatch is unlocking the multi-billion-dollar sports industry for ethical investors worldwide. As a premier fintech platform, we provide retail users with proportional ownership in verifiable digital assets, fully audited for 100% Shariah compliance. ShareMatch combines the high-engagement world of global sports with the institutional trust of Islamic finance, ensuring a secure, asset-backed, and ethically vetted investment ecosystem.Media Contact:ShareMatch Limitedmedia@sharematch.me

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