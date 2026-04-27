Secretary of State for Equality appears in new episode of the “Government Page” TV show

Mon. 27 of April of 2026, 15:33h

Today, April 27th, 2026, a new episode of the “Government Page” TV show was recorded at the Government Palace in Dili, featuring Secretary of State for Equality Elvina de Sousa Carvalho. The episode focused on public policies to promote gender equality, prevent and combat gender-based violence, and the main challenges and priorities in this area.

The Secretary of State for Equality assists the Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in designing, implementing, coordinating, and evaluating public policy on gender equality, as defined and approved by the Council of Ministers. Her responsibilities include raising public awareness of equality and inclusion issues, eliminating discrimination and violence against women and children, and promoting women’s participation in political and socioeconomic life.

During the interview, the discussion covered the Secretariat of State for Equality's current priorities, progress in reducing gender inequalities, policies to combat gender-based violence, and institutional challenges in the sector.

Organised by the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the “Government Page” TV show is produced in partnership with Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and national media outlets to strengthen government transparency, accountability, and citizens’ access to information on the Executive Branch’s key decisions and policies.

The “Government Page” TV show, hosted by Nélia Chaves and produced by Ika Moniz, serves as a forum for institutional dialogue on the public interest, ensuring the public has access to the Government’s key initiatives and decisions. The TV Show, recorded by RTTL, also receives technical support from the communications teams of the Office of the Prime Minister, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, and the office of the government official being interviewed.

Today's episode, featuring the Secretariat of State for Equality, will air shortly on RTTL and across social media.

All previously aired episodes are available on the YouTube channel @PCMPAGINADOGOVERNOTIMORLESTE